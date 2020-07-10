LOOKING BACK: July 11 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1965: Babe Hiskey and Marty Fleckman entered the final 18 holes of the 17th annual Odessa Pro-Am with a two-stroke lead. Defending champions Don Massengale and John Farquhar were sitting in second heading into the final day of competition as they were trying to keep their bid alive of being the first team in the history of the tournament to repeat. Hiskey and Fleckman posted a 65 in the third round, putting them at 189. … A pair of San Antonio golfers grabbed the lead in the Scotch Foursome at Odessa Country Club. Woodrow Tucker and Mason Adkins shot a two-under-par 70 in the special event for golfers who did not qualify for the final two rounds of the regular Odessa Pro-Am. … Odessan tennis players Mike Beene and Tommy Hill captured two state titles and Stepheni Webber picked up another title at the Jaycee Sports Spectacular Tennis Tournament at Texas A&M University.

>> 1976: The Freshman Division City All-Star Tournament took place at Sherwood Park as Southwest defeated Texas 7-6 for the city All-Star championship, while Southeast defeated Midwest 16-1 for the third-place win. … Earlier in the day, heavy rainfall damped numerous sporting events in Odessa as three official events were postponed by inclement weather, including the first round of the annual Eagles Charity Partnership tournament at Golden Acres Country Club.

>> 1992: Odessa was about to welcome as many as 1,200 firemen who where competing in the 10th annual Texas Fire Fighter Olympics. The firemen came from all across the state to compete in 16 different events ranging from bowling and golf to horseshoes and washer throws.

>> 2001: The Central Hockey League announced its conference and divisional alignments for the 2001-02 season. Four divisions of four teams would play under eight-team northern and southern conferences with the Jackalopes competing in the Southern Conference and in the Southwest Division.