  • July 10, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 11 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: July 11 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, July 10, 2020 7:20 pm

LOOKING BACK: July 11 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1965: Babe Hiskey and Marty Fleckman entered the final 18 holes of the 17th annual Odessa Pro-Am with a two-stroke lead. Defending champions Don Massengale and John Farquhar were sitting in second heading into the final day of competition as they were trying to keep their bid alive of being the first team in the history of the tournament to repeat. Hiskey and Fleckman posted a 65 in the third round, putting them at 189. … A pair of San Antonio golfers grabbed the lead in the Scotch Foursome at Odessa Country Club. Woodrow Tucker and Mason Adkins shot a two-under-par 70 in the special event for golfers who did not qualify for the final two rounds of the regular Odessa Pro-Am. … Odessan tennis players Mike Beene and Tommy Hill captured two state titles and Stepheni Webber picked up another title at the Jaycee Sports Spectacular Tennis Tournament at Texas A&M University.

>> 1976: The Freshman Division City All-Star Tournament took place at Sherwood Park as Southwest defeated Texas 7-6 for the city All-Star championship, while Southeast defeated Midwest 16-1 for the third-place win. … Earlier in the day, heavy rainfall damped numerous sporting events in Odessa as three official events were postponed by inclement weather, including the first round of the annual Eagles Charity Partnership tournament at Golden Acres Country Club.

>> 1992: Odessa was about to welcome as many as 1,200 firemen who where competing in the 10th annual Texas Fire Fighter Olympics. The firemen came from all across the state to compete in 16 different events ranging from bowling and golf to horseshoes and washer throws.

>> 2001: The Central Hockey League announced its conference and divisional alignments for the 2001-02 season. Four divisions of four teams would play under eight-team northern and southern conferences with the Jackalopes competing in the Southern Conference and in the Southwest Division.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Friday, July 10, 2020 7:20 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
97°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: SE at 16mph
Feels Like: 97°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 105°/Low 75°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 107°/Low 75°
Mainly sunny. Highs 105 to 109F and lows in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 109°/Low 77°
Mainly sunny. Highs 107 to 111F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]