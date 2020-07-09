LOOKING BACK: July 10 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1961: Odessa tennis players did well in the finals of the Midland phase of the Highway 80 tennis tournament, capturing three doubles championships. In the women’s doubles finals, Ann Brazzil of Midland paired with Odessa’s Peggy Steding, recording a win over Big Spring’s Betty Ellison and Odessa’s Judy Goodwin, 6-3, 6-4.

>> 1979: Boxer Alvin Dominey ended up winning the cards against Grover Robinson of Dallas at Ector County Coliseum. The three cards had originally given the victory to Robinson for a split decision before a recount was made after the boxing commissioner miscounted on two of the cards with Dominey coming up the winner. … Odessa’s Jack Petty won the national AAU title in the 1500 meter run for his 35-39 age group in the sub-masters division at Mount Hood Community College in Gresham, Ore. His winning time was four minutes and 1.2 seconds. Petty would also place third in the 800 meters in 1:58.3 as well as fourth in the 5,000 meters with a time of 15:39.

>> 1991: The Odessa College men’s basketball team hired Nikita Johnson as an assistant coach. Prior to coming to Odessa, Johnson had spent the previous two years in a similar position at Chipola (Fla.) Junior College. Johnson replaced Lonnie Thompson, who left after serving on staff for three years for an assistant coaching spot at Creighton University. … Andrews High School trainer Paul Branson was about to be recognized for his service by being inducted into the Southwest Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame. … South Africa was readmitted to the Olympic movement after decades of sports isolation and clearing the way for its participation in the 1992 Games.

>> 2001: Permian High School graduate Melanie Jarrett was getting ready to compete in the TGCA All Star Softball Game. The UT signee became the second Permian player to play in the contest.