LOOKING BACK: August 6 Memories

>> 1977: Riders were getting ready to complete the 11th annual American Junior Rodeo Association event at Ector County Coliseum.

>> 1988: The Midland Angels got off to a rough start without manager Max Oliveras, losing to the El Paso Diablos 9-5 in Texas League action. Oliveras was serving a 15-day suspension for bumping an umpire 10 days prior. … The Odessa Track Club recorded three individual state titles at the State Summer Track Meet in College Station.

>> 1998: The Kermit football team got a head start on the season by holding its first practice at 12:01 a.m. at Walton Stadium, joining the Loop Longhorns and the Canyon Randall Raiders as the only teams in West Texas to make the midnight run. The Yellow Jackets had approximately 75 players on the field. … The Midland Mariners’ season came to an end with two defeats in the consolation championship bracket of the Continental Amateur Baseball Association 14-and-under World Series. The Mariners lost 9-1 to a team from Colorado in the first game before losing 12-8 to a team from Illinois.

>> 2005: The Odessa City Golf Championship started the second round with Odessa College golfer Blake Parks leading by one stroke after an opening 5-under-par 67. Doug Bryant was right behind at 68 while Derrick Pursley was third at 69. The three players were at the top of a 29-man championship flight that saw three other golfers break par. … The National Indoor Football League All-Star Classic was about to get underway with the Odessa Roughnecks taking on the NIFL All-Stars at Ector County Coliseum, the final event of the 2005 season. A scouting combine took place in the morning with representatives from several Arena Football League teams in attendance.