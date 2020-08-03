  • August 3, 2020

LOOKING BACK: August 4 Memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: August 4 Memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 3, 2020 8:00 pm

LOOKING BACK: August 4 Memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1955: Amateur boxing returned to the Odessa scene with fighters from seven cities taking part in the Permian Basin AAU-sponsored tournament.

>> 1982: Sam Lichenstein talked about his experience in the AJRA Rodeo steer riding as the 12-year-old talked of learning how to ride in a short amount of time. He had competed in four American Junior Rodeo Association competitions that year. … The Midland Cubs were dealt an 8-7 loss by the San Antonio Dodgers in Texas League play at Cubs Stadium. It was Midland pitcher Ken Pryce’s last game for the Cubs as he was promoted to the organization’s Triple-A farm club in Iowa. … Former Fort Stockton and Texas Tech defensive standout Tate Randle, was preparing to play for the Miami Dolphins.

>> 1997: The Midland Angels were defeated by the Wichita Wranglers, 7-2, in Texas League action at Christensen Stadium. Wichita pitcher Enrique Calero had a pitch limit entering the game, working on a rehab assignment after an injury to his right shoulder. He worked five scoreless innings. … Odessa’s Matt Franco was set to begin competition in the 19-Under National Boxing Championships in Gulfport, Miss. Franco was going to compete in the tournament’s 139-pound weight class after finishing the previous season as the nation’s third-ranked boxer in the 147-pound class.

>> 2011: The Permian volleyball team was getting ready to begin its season with head coach Ruth McWilliams in her third season at the helm of the program. The Lady Panthers were going to unofficially begin their season with a scrimmage in Andrews and Monahans. … The Pecos football team was preparing for its upcoming season as guard Felix Dominguez talked about the opportunity to play in a varsity uniform after a severe knee injury had forced him to wait.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Monday, August 3, 2020 8:00 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
89°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: SE at 7mph
Feels Like: 89°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 72°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 102°/Low 76°
Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 104°/Low 75°
A few clouds. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]