LOOKING BACK: August 4 Memories

>> 1955: Amateur boxing returned to the Odessa scene with fighters from seven cities taking part in the Permian Basin AAU-sponsored tournament.

>> 1982: Sam Lichenstein talked about his experience in the AJRA Rodeo steer riding as the 12-year-old talked of learning how to ride in a short amount of time. He had competed in four American Junior Rodeo Association competitions that year. … The Midland Cubs were dealt an 8-7 loss by the San Antonio Dodgers in Texas League play at Cubs Stadium. It was Midland pitcher Ken Pryce’s last game for the Cubs as he was promoted to the organization’s Triple-A farm club in Iowa. … Former Fort Stockton and Texas Tech defensive standout Tate Randle, was preparing to play for the Miami Dolphins.

>> 1997: The Midland Angels were defeated by the Wichita Wranglers, 7-2, in Texas League action at Christensen Stadium. Wichita pitcher Enrique Calero had a pitch limit entering the game, working on a rehab assignment after an injury to his right shoulder. He worked five scoreless innings. … Odessa’s Matt Franco was set to begin competition in the 19-Under National Boxing Championships in Gulfport, Miss. Franco was going to compete in the tournament’s 139-pound weight class after finishing the previous season as the nation’s third-ranked boxer in the 147-pound class.

>> 2011: The Permian volleyball team was getting ready to begin its season with head coach Ruth McWilliams in her third season at the helm of the program. The Lady Panthers were going to unofficially begin their season with a scrimmage in Andrews and Monahans. … The Pecos football team was preparing for its upcoming season as guard Felix Dominguez talked about the opportunity to play in a varsity uniform after a severe knee injury had forced him to wait.