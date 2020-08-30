LOOKING BACK: August 31 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1948: On this date, the Odessa Oilers were about to entertain the Del Rio Cowboys in Longhorn league action in the second game of the final home series at Oiler Park. The Oilers were coming off a 10-4 victory over the Cowboys. … Also in the Longhorn league, Midland lost to Ballinger 5-2.

>> 1960: The Andrews football team was the favorite to win the District 2-3A title, garnering three first place votes and tied for first on two others in a poll conducted by the Odessa American. Monahans was picked to finish second. … The Summer Olympics in Rome continued as the track and field competitions getting started.

>> 1996: The Texas International Drivers Association Late Model Stock Car Series was back at Twins Cities Speedway for the final time that season in a 100-lap feature race. … The UTPB volleyball team dropped its first two matches of the season in the Lady Pioneer Classic in Plainview, losing to Wayland Baptist and Mary Hardin-Baylor. … The UTPB men’s soccer team won its first ever NAIA victory with a 3-2 overtime win over Dallas Baptist. … The first conference football games in the newly formed Big 12 took place with Texas Tech facing Kansas State and Missouri playing Texas.

>> 2002: The Odessa High Bronchos were coming off their first win of the season with a 21-0 victory over Big Spring at Ratliff Stadium, winning in their first game under coach Scott Phillips. … The Kermit Lions began its season on a tough note, suffering a 33-0 loss to Ozona at Walton Field. … The Permian football team was getting ready to face Copperas Cove at the Alamodome in San Antonio during the annual Texas Football Classic. … Permian graduate and University of Texas sophomore Kelly Wilson scored two goals to help the United States defeat Germany 4-1 in the FIFA Under-19 Women’s World Championships.