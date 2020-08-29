  • August 29, 2020

LOOKING BACK: August 30 memories - Odessa American: Sports

LOOKING BACK: August 30 memories

LOOKING BACK: August 30 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1949: On this date, the Odessa High football coach Joe Coleman announced a few changes to his team, moving left end Briscoe Cassity to left tackle and center Tiny Etheredge to left guard. The switch was made to find more potent blocking in the Bronchos’ T-formation. … The Odessa Oilers defeated Sweetwater 11-3.

>> 1975: The Odessa High football team scrimmaged against Monahans at W.T. Barrett Stadium. … Permian also held its first scrimmage of the season, playing in Hobbs (N.M.). … Ector High scrimmaged for two-hours against Denver City at home. … A field of almost 100 golfers was about to open play in the Odessa Country Club’s Men’s Club Championship golf tournament.

>> 1991: The Permian volleyball continued its hot start to the season with a 5-0 run. The Lady Panthers were coming off a District 4-5A title and were hoping to build on the previous season’s bi-district finish. … The Odessa High volleyball team was looking to improve from a tough season a year earlier as the Lady Bronchos were preparing to play in the ECISD Invitational.

>> 2001: The Midland RockHounds played their last game at Christensen Stadium as 4,041 fans filed into the ballpark for the last Texas League game at the park. The RockHounds brought back key contributors from the past 30 seasons. The RockHounds ended up falling to the Arkansas Travelers 8-4. … Odessa High and Permian were preparing to play their opening season games with the Bronchos traveling to Dallas to face Skyline while Permian was hosting Del Rio. … The Buena Vista football team was looking to make a turnaround after posting just five victories in the previous two seasons combined, returning with eight lettermen from 2000. Head coach Mike Norman was entering his third season with the team.

