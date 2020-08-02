LOOKING BACK: August 3 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1964: On this date, Jerry Cozby and Carl Beard of Odessa were coming off their victory over Hal McCommas and Bob Rawlins in a sudden-death playoff victory for the Scotch Foursome title in the Odessa Pro-Am. A 40-foot chip shot from the fringe of the second green gave Cozby and Beard the title. They had ended the regulation 36 holes of play in a tie.

>> 1973: Former Permian football player David Shipman participated in the All-Star game in Dallas, helping the North team to an 11-7 victory. Shipman went 8-of-14 for 164 yards passing. … Odessa College’s new track coach James Segrest announced the signing of Andrews pole vaulter Cliff Walden. Walden had set a district 2-3A pole vaulting record of 14-feet, seven-inches at the meet in Seminole.

>> 1984: Area football players were coming off a disappointing showing in the Texas High School Coaches’ Association All-Star Football game in Houston. The North team was defeated 27-7 by the South team in a game that took place at the Astrodome. Permian’s Britt Hager and Odessa High’s Charles Hunter took part in the game. … The Summer Olympics continued its run in Los Angeles. The U.S. men’s basketball team, coached by Bobby Knight, maintained its undefeated run in the group stage by defeating France, 120-62.

>> 1996: After nearly 21.5 months since their last race at Twin Cities Speedway, the Texas International Drivers Association Late Model Stock Car series made its return to the Permian Basin. The TIDA had been at Twin Cities a month earlier but rain interfered, forcing the postponement. … The U.S. baseball team was coming off a bronze medal finish at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta, settling for the consolation prize with a 10-3 victory over Nicaragua after losing to Japan 11-2 in the semifinals. Cuba took the gold with a 12-9 win over Japan.