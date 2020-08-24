  • August 24, 2020

LOOKING BACK: August 25 memories

LOOKING BACK: August 25 memories

Posted: Monday, August 24, 2020 7:50 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1973: On this date, both the Odessa High and Permian football teams began the first day in pads for the season. The Panthers were the defending state Class 4A champs. Both teams focused on conditioning and battling through the 100-degree temperature.

>> 1995: Chad Campbell of Andrews was getting ready to tee off against Tiger Woods in a Round-of-16 match at the U.S. Amateur Championship. Campbell defeated Justin Roof of South Carolina, 4-and-2, to advance to face Wood. … A federal judge dissolved the Houston Oilers’ temporary restraining order and clearing the way for Houston and Harris County to sue the team if it tries to move to Nashville, Tenn. … The Midland Angels won their second straight game with a 5-3 victory against Wichita. Midland improved to 27-34 in the second half of the season and moved within eight games of the Wranglers in the Texas League standings.

>> 2003: The Midland RockHounds posted a 2-0 win over the Arkansas Travelers in Texas League play at First American Bank Ballpark. Midland pitcher Bill Murphy threw seven shutout innings to guide the RockHounds to the shutout win. … The Greenwood football team entered the season ranked fifth in Class 3A in the high school preseason poll. … The Permian tennis team went 2-2 in Lubbock after playing four dual matches over the weekend. Permian recorded wins over Lubbock Monterey and Amarillo High, while losing to Lubbock Coronado and Amarillo Tascosa.

>> 2015: The UTPB football team hit the field officially for the first time in school history, practicing before the crack of dawn. It would be a little more than a year before the Falcons kicked off their inaugural season as the team focused on building chemistry and working on players’ conditioning.

