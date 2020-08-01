LOOKING BACK: August 2 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1956: On this date, Crane came up short in the district Little League tournament championship, losing to San Angelo 4-3. San Angelo employed a two-run fourth inning to sew up the decision. … Midland edged out Pampa 2-1 in the nightcap of a doubleheader after losing the opener 10-1, moving one percentage point ahead of Ballinger into seventh place.

>> 1976: The Odessa Country Club women’s club championship was about to get underway. A total of 31 members of OCC were going to participate in the tournament with eight of them to compete for the championship flight title. Carole Tidwell was seeking her 10th straight title. … The Odessa Dorados were coming off a West Texas-New Mexico Semi-Pro League doubleheader sweep of Seminole, winning by scores of 10-7 and 7-5. Ben Chavez was the winning pitcher in the first contest, while Bibian Nabarette was the winning pitcher in the second game.

>> 1984: The Midland Cubs were coming off a 6-4 victory over the Jackson Mets in Texas League action. The Mets were in first place of the Eastern Division standings. Joe Henderson belted two home runs and a double to help the Cubs win in front of 2,642 fans. … Permian and Odessa High players were getting ready to play in the Texas High School Coaches’ Association All-Star game in Houston. Permian’s Britt Hager and Odessa High’s Charles Hunter both took part.

>> 2004: 13-year old Kristy Smith talked to the Odessa American about how she uses her time away from school to play softball. That summer, she was the only Permian Basin player on the Dallas-based Texas Elite/Easton 14-and-under softball team. … Odessa College graduate Jeff Murray came off a record-setting victory in the Odessa City Golf Championship at Ratliff Ranch golf course. Murray took home the title of the youngest city champion ever as he came from a stroke behind to defeat Terry Rice.