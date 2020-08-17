LOOKING BACK: August 18 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1966: Odessa’s Ron Leverich defeated Mike Doyle of Haltom City and fellow Odessan Sanford Gibbs to lead the field into the quarterfinals of the Texas State Junior Golf Championship in San Antonio.

>> 1990: The Midland Angels lost to the El Paso Diablos, 8-6, in Texas League action at Angel Stadium. The Angels committed a throwing error in the ninth inning, allowing the Diablos to score on the go-ahead run and El Paso added an insurance run before the game was over. … The U.S. men’s basketball team failed to defend its World Basketball Championship, losing to Yugoslavia 99-91 in the semifinals in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

>> 2000: The Midland RockHounds managed to get past the Arkansas Travelers, 10-7, in front of 2,224 fans at Christensen Stadium. Despite getting the win, the RockHounds committed five errors in the contest. … The Permian and Odessa High volleyball teams were getting ready to compete in the ECISD Tournament. Both coaches were eager to get games in at the early part of the season as both teams featured plenty of new players. … The Odessa Jackalopes announced that they had signed forwards Scott Campbell and Jason Heywood, bringing its total number to 11 of the number of players the team for the 2000-01 season.

>> 2013: The Permian volleyball team’s bid to win the 40th annual Monahans Volleyball Tournament came up short as Midland High won 25-21, 21-25, 25-23 to take home the Gold Bracket crown for a second straight year. Permian’s runner-up finish was the best showing by an ECISD team had at the tournament since Odessa High won the event in 2009. Midland High’s Channing Burleson was the tournament’s MVP. … The Andrews volleyball team won the Silver Bracket final against Fort Stockton, 15-25, 25-16, 25-21.