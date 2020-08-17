  • August 17, 2020

LOOKING BACK: August 18 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: August 18 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 17, 2020 6:25 pm

LOOKING BACK: August 18 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1966: Odessa’s Ron Leverich defeated Mike Doyle of Haltom City and fellow Odessan Sanford Gibbs to lead the field into the quarterfinals of the Texas State Junior Golf Championship in San Antonio.

>> 1990: The Midland Angels lost to the El Paso Diablos, 8-6, in Texas League action at Angel Stadium. The Angels committed a throwing error in the ninth inning, allowing the Diablos to score on the go-ahead run and El Paso added an insurance run before the game was over. … The U.S. men’s basketball team failed to defend its World Basketball Championship, losing to Yugoslavia 99-91 in the semifinals in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

>> 2000: The Midland RockHounds managed to get past the Arkansas Travelers, 10-7, in front of 2,224 fans at Christensen Stadium. Despite getting the win, the RockHounds committed five errors in the contest. … The Permian and Odessa High volleyball teams were getting ready to compete in the ECISD Tournament. Both coaches were eager to get games in at the early part of the season as both teams featured plenty of new players. … The Odessa Jackalopes announced that they had signed forwards Scott Campbell and Jason Heywood, bringing its total number to 11 of the number of players the team for the 2000-01 season.

>> 2013: The Permian volleyball team’s bid to win the 40th annual Monahans Volleyball Tournament came up short as Midland High won 25-21, 21-25, 25-23 to take home the Gold Bracket crown for a second straight year. Permian’s runner-up finish was the best showing by an ECISD team had at the tournament since Odessa High won the event in 2009. Midland High’s Channing Burleson was the tournament’s MVP. … The Andrews volleyball team won the Silver Bracket final against Fort Stockton, 15-25, 25-16, 25-21.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, August 17, 2020 6:25 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
88°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: NE at 11mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 95°/Low 71°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 98°/Low 72°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]