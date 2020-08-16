  • August 16, 2020

LOOKING BACK: August 17 memories - Odessa American: Sports

LOOKING BACK: August 17 memories

Posted: Sunday, August 16, 2020 8:06 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1960: On this date, University of Texas coach Darrell Royal spoke at the Permian booster club meeting and told the Panthers’ fans he felt that the Southwest Conference was on par with any conference in the country. … With 14 players returning from a season prior, Fort Stockton football coach Floyd Coker was optimistic about the Panthers chances to win the District 4-AA crown.

>> 1975: The Ector Eagles ended the first week of practice with an intra-squad scrimmage at Ector High School. … The American Junior Rodeo Association capped off its five-performance National Finals at Ector County Coliseum.

>> 1997: The Permian volleyball team, with seven players with significant experience back on the court, was looking forward to the start of the season. … Season tickets for the Odessa High football team went on sale, while season tickets for Permian already were sold out. … The Permian tennis team rallied on the second day of the Perry Coursey Classic Flighted Team Tennis Tournament to finish fourth. The pairing of Clayton Morgan and Jason Yelley won the Boys No. 2 Doubles crown to pace the team.

>> 2008: High school volleyball dominated the day as Monahans, Wink and Odessa High all had strong finishes on the court. The Loboes ended up defeating Odessa High for third place at the Monahans Tournament at the Jerry Larned Sports Complex. The victory avenged a loss at the hands of the Lady Bronchos earlier in the tournament for the Lady Loboes. … In Winkler County, Trinity Walker recorded 16 kills to pace Wink past rival Kermit in the championship match of the Wink Tournament.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

