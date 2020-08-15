  • August 15, 2020

LOOKING BACK: August 16 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: August 16 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, August 15, 2020 6:29 pm

LOOKING BACK: August 16 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1948: The Odessa High football team hit the field at Fort Davis Camp for the first practice of the season. The team was greeted by Reveille at 7 a.m. each day, followed by breakfast and then a tent inspection before morning practices commenced at 9 a.m. … The Odessa Oilers and Big Spring Broncs split a doubleheader at Oiler Park.

>> 1977: It was the first day of practice for the Odessa High and Permian football teams as they readied for the upcoming season. … Odessa College hired a new gymnastics coach, Wayne Young, the captain of the 1976 U.S. Olympic team that competed in Montreal.

>> 2001:The fourth annual Mayor’s Cup, held in conjunction with the Buy.com Tour’s event at The Club at Mission Dorado, was won by the Midland quartet for the second straight year. … The Permian Basin Open was expected to be a wide-open affair with defending champion Kevin Johnson having graduated to the PGA Tour.

>> 2013: First-year coach Melissa Mudge had the Odessa High volleyball team going through its paces in practice, preparing for the Monahans Volleyball Tournament, an event that would give the Lady Bronchos a true measure of where they were and what they needed to do. Permian was also entered in the event. … Simone Biles vaulted to the top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Hartford, Conn. … Permian and Texas Tech graduate Bront Bird started at linebacker for the San Diego Chargers in an exhibition game against the Chicago Bears. … Permian’s Alex Hunt won a pair of singles matches as the Panthers opened their team tennis season.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, August 15, 2020 6:29 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
98°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: ESE at 11mph
Feels Like: 98°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 98°/Low 70°
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 92°/Low 67°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]