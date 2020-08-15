LOOKING BACK: August 16 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1948: The Odessa High football team hit the field at Fort Davis Camp for the first practice of the season. The team was greeted by Reveille at 7 a.m. each day, followed by breakfast and then a tent inspection before morning practices commenced at 9 a.m. … The Odessa Oilers and Big Spring Broncs split a doubleheader at Oiler Park.

>> 1977: It was the first day of practice for the Odessa High and Permian football teams as they readied for the upcoming season. … Odessa College hired a new gymnastics coach, Wayne Young, the captain of the 1976 U.S. Olympic team that competed in Montreal.

>> 2001:The fourth annual Mayor’s Cup, held in conjunction with the Buy.com Tour’s event at The Club at Mission Dorado, was won by the Midland quartet for the second straight year. … The Permian Basin Open was expected to be a wide-open affair with defending champion Kevin Johnson having graduated to the PGA Tour.

>> 2013: First-year coach Melissa Mudge had the Odessa High volleyball team going through its paces in practice, preparing for the Monahans Volleyball Tournament, an event that would give the Lady Bronchos a true measure of where they were and what they needed to do. Permian was also entered in the event. … Simone Biles vaulted to the top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Hartford, Conn. … Permian and Texas Tech graduate Bront Bird started at linebacker for the San Diego Chargers in an exhibition game against the Chicago Bears. … Permian’s Alex Hunt won a pair of singles matches as the Panthers opened their team tennis season.