  • August 10, 2020

LOOKING BACK: August 11 memories

Posted: Monday, August 10, 2020 5:11 pm

LOOKING BACK: August 11 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1987: The Andrews A’s hopes of returning to the Senior Babe Ruth World Series came to an end with an 18-3 loss to Arkansas in the 16-18 year-old Division of the Southwest Regional Tournament in Seguin. The Texas West All-Stars remained undefeated in the 14-15 Division with a 6-4 win over South Texas.

>> 1992: The Midland Angels defeated the El Paso Diablos, 8-7, in Texas League action in Midland. The victory kept the Angels 2.5 games ahead in the Texas League’s Western Division. El Paso led 3-0 after two innings on runs scored by batters who reached on an error, a hit-by-pitch and a walk.

>> 2002: The Midland RockHounds lost a one-run game to the San Antonio Missions, falling 1-0 in front of a crowd of 4,698 at Nelson-Wolff Stadium. The RockHounds lost the six-game series 4-2, with all four losses being of the one-run variety. Midland fell to 25-25 for the second half of the season, four games behind first-place San Antonio. … Andrews’ Katie Fariss was named to the All-American Team at the BCI National Basketball Tournament in Grapevine.

>> 2012: The Marfa Shorthorns were getting ready to make the transition to six-man football. Head coach Jeff Jones had not experienced a six-man game firsthand, nor had any of his assistants. The Shorthorns were going to scrimmage Fort Hancock to get them ready for the experience. … The Fort Davis football team had midnight practice at Bart Coan Field, getting off to an early start for the second consecutive year in a row. … The U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team was getting ready to face Spain in the gold medal game for the second consecutive Olympics after defeating Argentina 109-83 in the semifinals in London. … Mexico defeated Brazil 2-1 in the Olympic gold medal soccer game in London.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, August 10, 2020 5:11 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

