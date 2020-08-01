LOOKING BACK: August 1 Memories

>> 1950: The Odessa Oilers were getting ready to play a makeup game against Big Spring as part of a doubleheader on the road. Odessa pitcher Ray Knoblauch was scheduled to get the start, coming in with a 16-2 record. … The Midland Indians defeated Vernon 20-4 as Jim Prince recorded four of Midland’s 17 hits in Class D Longhorn league action.

>> 1970: First-year Seminole head football coach Claude Chappell talked about his expectations with the program. Chappell was replacing Jake Harrell. The Indians were coming off a 5-5 season, with only 10 lettermen returning. … First Savings and Loan of Odessa advanced to the semifinal bracket in the championship play at the Texas Teenage Baseball Association Sophomore District Tournament with a 4-2 win against Midland. The victory advanced Odessa to face San Angelo.

>> 1991: A quickly assembled team, the Odessa Mets, was preparing for the 16-team Amarillo Shootout National Baseball Tournament. Among the pitchers were Cal Jenkins, a Midland Lee graduate who helped Lubbock Christian reach the NAIA World Series, and Odessa College’s Brent Leffingwell of Andrews.

>> 2003: Terry Rice was facing tough competition as he began his defense of the title at the Odessa Men’s City Championships at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links. … Former Odessa College cowboy Cimmaron Gerke talked about his recent victory in bareback riding during the College National Finals Rodeo which put him on a list that included former Odessa College national rodeo champions such as Ty Murray, Jim Sharp and Jerome Davis. The title was won during the June rodeo in Casper, Wyo., and was the 10th National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association championship in OC history and the program’s first in the bareback event.