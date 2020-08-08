LOOKING BACK: Aug. 9 memories

>> 1982: Former Ector High head football coach Van Grady accepted a new position in the ECISD as an assistant to the director of athletics Jack Brewer. Grady declined a chance to be an assistant coach to either Odessa High or Permian.

>> 1998: Odessa’s Steven Watters talked about his experience playing nine Scottish golf courses during a trip the previous month in a golf package put together by American Golf Ambassadors. … The United States men’s basketball team failed to defend its FIBA World Championship title by losing 66-64 in the semifinals to Russia in Athens, Greece.

>> 2005: The Permian football team began preparation for the new season with first year head coach Darren Allman and his players having two practices. The Panthers were facing a sprint to the start of the season, having only 18 days of preseason work before playing host to Lubbock High. … The Odessa High football team also began practice with a bit of a delay as an approaching storm sent all the players and coaches back to the locker rooms and weight room. … Area volleyball teams were beginning their seasons as the Permian and Odessa High volleyball teams competed in tournament games.

>> 2010: Odessa High volleyball was preparing for its upcoming season, going in with four seniors including Kerri Haenelt, Jasmine Cannon, Deja McKnight and current head coach Victoria Smith. All four of them had been playing varsity since their sophomore seasons. The team was entering the season coached by Linda McMillan, who was entering her 11th season. The Lady Bronchos were about to begin their season with tournament games against El Paso Chapin and El Paso Coronado. … The Permian Lady Panthers were also preparing to begin their season with tournament games against Coronado and Chapin. The Lady Panthers were entering their second season under head coach Ruth McWilliams.