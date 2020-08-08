  • August 8, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 9 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 9 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, August 8, 2020 7:37 pm

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 9 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1982: Former Ector High head football coach Van Grady accepted a new position in the ECISD as an assistant to the director of athletics Jack Brewer. Grady declined a chance to be an assistant coach to either Odessa High or Permian.

>> 1998: Odessa’s Steven Watters talked about his experience playing nine Scottish golf courses during a trip the previous month in a golf package put together by American Golf Ambassadors. … The United States men’s basketball team failed to defend its FIBA World Championship title by losing 66-64 in the semifinals to Russia in Athens, Greece.

>> 2005: The Permian football team began preparation for the new season with first year head coach Darren Allman and his players having two practices. The Panthers were facing a sprint to the start of the season, having only 18 days of preseason work before playing host to Lubbock High. … The Odessa High football team also began practice with a bit of a delay as an approaching storm sent all the players and coaches back to the locker rooms and weight room. … Area volleyball teams were beginning their seasons as the Permian and Odessa High volleyball teams competed in tournament games.

>> 2010: Odessa High volleyball was preparing for its upcoming season, going in with four seniors including Kerri Haenelt, Jasmine Cannon, Deja McKnight and current head coach Victoria Smith. All four of them had been playing varsity since their sophomore seasons. The team was entering the season coached by Linda McMillan, who was entering her 11th season. The Lady Bronchos were about to begin their season with tournament games against El Paso Chapin and El Paso Coronado. … The Permian Lady Panthers were also preparing to begin their season with tournament games against Coronado and Chapin. The Lady Panthers were entering their second season under head coach Ruth McWilliams.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Saturday, August 8, 2020 7:37 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
90°
Humidity: 29%
Winds: SSE at 12mph
Feels Like: 90°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 101°/Low 75°
Mainly sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]