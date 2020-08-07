LOOKING BACK: Aug. 8 memories

>> 1972: Doug Huckaby was named the new head football coach and athletic director at Iraan High School. Huckaby, who was an assistant at Pecos, replaced Bill Curry.

>> 1989: The Odessa High School football team announced it was playing an extra home game for the upcoming season, hosting Monahans at Ratliff Stadium. The game was originally supposed to take place in Monahans but was moved due to structural damaged incurred at Monahans’ stadium from a storm in July. … The Odessa East Phillies squeezed past Fort Bend County, 4-3, at the Babe Ruth 16-18 Southwest Regional tournament in Malvern, Ark.

>> 1995: The Midland Angels managed to end a four-game slide with a 6-3 win over the El Paso Diablos on the road in Texas League action. Midland pitcher Mike Schooler came on in relief of Bryan Harris in the ninth inning to strike out Brian Banks with the bases loaded to preserve the victory. … Permian tennis player Melissa Hodges completed a successful summer on the Texas Tennis Association’s junior circuit by winning the Super Championship Girls 18 singles and doubles titles in Tyler. Hodges, about to enter her junior year at Permian, won five matches to claim the title. … The deal returning the Raiders to Oakland became official after owner Al Davis signed a lease committing the team to a minimum 16-year stay.

>> 2009: Area volleyball coaches talked about beginning their first seasons as Pecos, Kermit and Wink all had new leaders. Starla Jones was coaching at Wink, while Jennifer Hill was beginning her first season in Pecos and Ruben Leyva was taking over in Kermit. … Marfa ISD was preparing to open its two new gymnasiums, which came as a part of a $2.9 million bond that was issued in the spring of 2007.