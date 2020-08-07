  • August 7, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 8 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 8 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 7, 2020 8:12 pm

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 8 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1972: Doug Huckaby was named the new head football coach and athletic director at Iraan High School. Huckaby, who was an assistant at Pecos, replaced Bill Curry.

>> 1989: The Odessa High School football team announced it was playing an extra home game for the upcoming season, hosting Monahans at Ratliff Stadium. The game was originally supposed to take place in Monahans but was moved due to structural damaged incurred at Monahans’ stadium from a storm in July. … The Odessa East Phillies squeezed past Fort Bend County, 4-3, at the Babe Ruth 16-18 Southwest Regional tournament in Malvern, Ark.

>> 1995: The Midland Angels managed to end a four-game slide with a 6-3 win over the El Paso Diablos on the road in Texas League action. Midland pitcher Mike Schooler came on in relief of Bryan Harris in the ninth inning to strike out Brian Banks with the bases loaded to preserve the victory. … Permian tennis player Melissa Hodges completed a successful summer on the Texas Tennis Association’s junior circuit by winning the Super Championship Girls 18 singles and doubles titles in Tyler. Hodges, about to enter her junior year at Permian, won five matches to claim the title. … The deal returning the Raiders to Oakland became official after owner Al Davis signed a lease committing the team to a minimum 16-year stay.

>> 2009: Area volleyball coaches talked about beginning their first seasons as Pecos, Kermit and Wink all had new leaders. Starla Jones was coaching at Wink, while Jennifer Hill was beginning her first season in Pecos and Ruben Leyva was taking over in Kermit. … Marfa ISD was preparing to open its two new gymnasiums, which came as a part of a $2.9 million bond that was issued in the spring of 2007.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Friday, August 7, 2020 8:12 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
90°
Humidity: 29%
Winds: S at 16mph
Feels Like: 90°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 100°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]