  • August 6, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 7 memories - Odessa American: Sports

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 7 memories

Posted: Thursday, August 6, 2020 9:12 pm

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 7 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1979: Odessa’s Jack Petty, competing with the Texas Track Club, ran on the winning two-mile relay team in the Olympic Athletic Carnival in Mexico City. Petty also finished eighth in the open 1,500 meters in a time of four minutes, 18 seconds.

>> 1989: The Midland Angels extended their lead in the Texas League West Division series with a 4-1 win victory against El Paso at Angel Stadium. The victory kept them in front of El Paso after pitcher Chris Beasley scattered five singles over nine innings. The win put the Angels at 23-23 for the second half of the season. … The Odessa East Phillies were defeated by South Texas 3-2 at the Babe Ruth Baseball 16-18-year-old Southwest Regionals in Malvern, Ark.

>> 1997: Odessa Twin City Tigers boxing team member Matthew Franco was coming off a victory over Jose Verasategui from Baytown in the semifinals of the 139-pound division at the Under-19 National Championships. Franco moved to 64-13 overall and advanced to the division’s title bout. … The Midland Angels were rained out against the El Paso Diablos in Texas League action. The Angels led 3-0 after two innings before rain and lightning interfered. … Texas Rangers first baseman Will Clark got his 1,000th RBI in the Rangers’ 6-2 win over the Red Sox in Arlington.

>> 2006: Odessa College’s Will Kinnaird became the third straight OC golfer to capture the Odessa City Golf Championship title. Playing at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links, Kinnaird made the turn with a six-stroke lead before finishing at 207 to take first. Mark McCollum took the First Flight, while Willy Patterson won the Second Flight. Derek Robinson won the Third Flight, Luke Groves won the Fourth Flight, Ronnie Jones won the Fifth Flight and Rusty Free won the Sixth Flight. George McMillian won the Senior Flight.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com

