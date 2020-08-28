LOOKING BACK: Aug. 29 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1952: On this date, the Odessa Oilers dropped a 7-6 decision against Artesia (N.M.) in 10 innings in Longhorn League action. Despite the setback the Oilers remained on top of the standings while Big Spring was in second, five games behind. … Midland defeated Vernon 6-5, completing a three-game sweep.

>> 1976: The Ector High and Artesia (N.M) football teams were due to scrimmage in Denver City but last-second changes and miscommunications between coaches ended up with both teams scrimmaging in Artesia instead. … Area high school teams were about begin their season as Odessa High was hosting Amarillo High at W.T. Barrett Stadium, while Permian was set to face El Paso Coronado.

>> 1995: Iraan running back Heath Copeland talked about his senior season and having to step in and take over the rushing load for the Braves. … Former Permian and New Mexico quarterback Stoney Case landed a spot on the Arizona Cardinals’ opening day roster. Case had seen some playing time during the preseason, throwing a game-winning touchdown pass against the Houston Oilers a few weeks earlier. … The Midland Angels were set to play the Wichita Wranglers in the Texas League playoffs.

>> 2008: The Permian football team kicked off its season with a 28-22 win over Duncanville that took place in Abilene. Permian had built an early lead before holding off a fourth-quarter comeback by Duncanville. … The Odessa High football team was gearing up for its season opener against El Paso Montwood at Ratliff Stadium. … Greenwood began its season with an 18-14 win against Fort Stockton at Grande Communications Stadium.