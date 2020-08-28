  • August 28, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 29 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 29 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 28, 2020 7:41 pm

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 29 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1952: On this date, the Odessa Oilers dropped a 7-6 decision against Artesia (N.M.) in 10 innings in Longhorn League action. Despite the setback the Oilers remained on top of the standings while Big Spring was in second, five games behind. … Midland defeated Vernon 6-5, completing a three-game sweep.

>> 1976: The Ector High and Artesia (N.M) football teams were due to scrimmage in Denver City but last-second changes and miscommunications between coaches ended up with both teams scrimmaging in Artesia instead. … Area high school teams were about begin their season as Odessa High was hosting Amarillo High at W.T. Barrett Stadium, while Permian was set to face El Paso Coronado.

>> 1995: Iraan running back Heath Copeland talked about his senior season and having to step in and take over the rushing load for the Braves. … Former Permian and New Mexico quarterback Stoney Case landed a spot on the Arizona Cardinals’ opening day roster. Case had seen some playing time during the preseason, throwing a game-winning touchdown pass against the Houston Oilers a few weeks earlier. … The Midland Angels were set to play the Wichita Wranglers in the Texas League playoffs.

>> 2008: The Permian football team kicked off its season with a 28-22 win over Duncanville that took place in Abilene. Permian had built an early lead before holding off a fourth-quarter comeback by Duncanville. … The Odessa High football team was gearing up for its season opener against El Paso Montwood at Ratliff Stadium. … Greenwood began its season with an 18-14 win against Fort Stockton at Grande Communications Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Friday, August 28, 2020 7:41 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
92°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: SSE at 9mph
Feels Like: 92°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 103°/Low 76°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 102°/Low 75°
Sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 102°/Low 78°
Plenty of sun. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]