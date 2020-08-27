  • August 27, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 28 Memories

Posted: Thursday, August 27, 2020 6:50 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1955: Chuck Klein and Ray Hudson took over possession of first place in the Odessa Pro-Am Golf Tournament heading into the final round. Klein and Hudson fired their second consecutive 8-under-par 64 for a 54-hole total of 194 and a three-stroke lead over the field. Two teams were tied for second at 197. … The Rankin football team was continuing its rebuilding effort, coming off a one-win season. … The San Angelo Colts battered three Odessa pitchers in a 12-3 win to remain in first place in the Longhorn League standings.

>> 1982: The Permian football team outscored Hobbs (N.M.) 30-6 in a controlled-scrimmage at Ratliff Stadium. It was the first game played at Ratliff Stadium. … The Odessa High football team prepared for its season opener by scrimmaging against Monahans on the road. The Loboes scored twice to hold the upper hand in the scrimmage.

>> 1997: The Odessa High football team was getting ready to scrimmage Andrews at Ratliff Stadium. The Mustangs’ offense featured running back Shaud Williams, who rushed for 2,203 yards a sophomore in 1996. … The Permian football team was also about to have a preseason scrimmage, taking on El Paso Hanks in Artesia, N.M. … Michael Jordan agreed to return to the Chicago Bulls for one more season.

>> 2007: UTPB volleyball player Krystal Polk talked about her steady improvement and increased playing time as the Falcons made history by defeating No. 22-ranked Rockhurst, the first time the program had defeated a nationally ranked team. … Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick pleaded guilty to a dogfighting charge.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Thursday, August 27, 2020 6:50 pm.

