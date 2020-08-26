  • August 26, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 27 Memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 27 Memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 26, 2020 7:16 pm

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 27 Memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1968: On this date, Odessa’s three high schools opened the football season with practice sessions. Odessa High had 90 players on the field, while Permian had 109. Ector High had only 34, raising the concern of possibly scrapping its B-team schedule, should no more players report.

>> 1989: Permian wide receiver Lloyd Hill, running back Chris Comer and defensive end Steve Womack were among the players listed on the Associated Press Preseason Super Team Checklist. … Midland Angels players talked about their hopes of getting called up to the big leagues as major league baseball teams were about to expand their roster from 25 to 40 for the remainder of the year. … The Angels posted a 12-4 win over San Antonio to move within a half-game of first place in the Texas League West Division.

>> 2004: The Monahans football team was preparing for its first game of the season against Merkel. Both teams were coming off Class 3A playoff qualifications from the previous year. … The Odessa High football team was going to get its season started by hosting Big Spring at Ratliff Stadium. … In Mia Hamm’s final game, the U.S. women’s soccer won the gold medal with a 2-1 victory against Brazil in extra-time at the Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece..

>> 2016: The Odessa High football team couldn’t keep the momentum going as the Bronchos suffered a 41-13 loss to Lubbock Monterey at Ratliff Stadium. The Bronchos had a promising start, scoring on their opening drive before Monterey eventually took over. … The Permian football team overcame five turnovers to pull off a 21-20 victory against Austin Vandergrift at Monroe Stadium. The Panthers’ defense managed to weather an early storm as the offense gave the ball away five  times in the first half before settling down after halftime.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 7:16 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
92°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: SE at 8mph
Feels Like: 92°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 70°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 99°/Low 75°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 105°/Low 76°
Mainly sunny. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]