LOOKING BACK: Aug. 27 Memories

>> 1968: On this date, Odessa’s three high schools opened the football season with practice sessions. Odessa High had 90 players on the field, while Permian had 109. Ector High had only 34, raising the concern of possibly scrapping its B-team schedule, should no more players report.

>> 1989: Permian wide receiver Lloyd Hill, running back Chris Comer and defensive end Steve Womack were among the players listed on the Associated Press Preseason Super Team Checklist. … Midland Angels players talked about their hopes of getting called up to the big leagues as major league baseball teams were about to expand their roster from 25 to 40 for the remainder of the year. … The Angels posted a 12-4 win over San Antonio to move within a half-game of first place in the Texas League West Division.

>> 2004: The Monahans football team was preparing for its first game of the season against Merkel. Both teams were coming off Class 3A playoff qualifications from the previous year. … The Odessa High football team was going to get its season started by hosting Big Spring at Ratliff Stadium. … In Mia Hamm’s final game, the U.S. women’s soccer won the gold medal with a 2-1 victory against Brazil in extra-time at the Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece..

>> 2016: The Odessa High football team couldn’t keep the momentum going as the Bronchos suffered a 41-13 loss to Lubbock Monterey at Ratliff Stadium. The Bronchos had a promising start, scoring on their opening drive before Monterey eventually took over. … The Permian football team overcame five turnovers to pull off a 21-20 victory against Austin Vandergrift at Monroe Stadium. The Panthers’ defense managed to weather an early storm as the offense gave the ball away five times in the first half before settling down after halftime.