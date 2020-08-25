  • August 25, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 26 Memories

Posted: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 7:08 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1977: On this date, the Odessa High football team was preparing to scrimmage against Monahans at W.T. Barrett Stadium. The Bronchos, coached by Dick Winder, were preparing for the season opener at Amarillo High. … An Ector High senior transfer was give permission to play football in the fall by the District 2-3A executive committee. Ernest Rodriguez, who lived part of the 1976-77 school year in San Antonio before moving to Odessa, was given the green light.

>> 1993: The Permian football team was about to unofficially begin its new season by scrimmaging against Amarillo Palo Duro in Littlefield. The Panthers were returning just three starters from their 1992 season. … The Abilene Christian University football team traveled to Odessa for a light practice in preparation for its season opener against Western New Mexico that was going to take place at Ratliff Stadium. Rex Lamberti, a Permian graduate, was Abilene Christian’s starting quarterback.

>> 2005: The Permian and Odessa High football teams kicked off their seasons. The Panthers opened against Lubbock High at Ratliff Stadium, while the Bronchos were on the road against Big Spring. Permian coach Darren Allman was making his head-coaching debut. … Grandfalls-Royalty was coming off a 28-25 win over Garden City. B.J. Santiago connected with Brandon Martinez for a 10-yard touchdown as time expired to give the Cowboys the win. … The Crane football team was about to face Wall in a nondistrict game to begin the season.

>> 2014: The Midland RockHounds clinched a spot in the Texas League postseason with a 5-1 win over the Frisco RoughRiders. … The Seminole volleyball team was enjoying the early-season success as the Maidens stormed out of the gate to a 15-2 record.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 7:08 pm.

