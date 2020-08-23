  • August 23, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 24 Memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1962: On this date, the Iraan Braves football team was preparing for its upcoming season and looking at turning the tide after winning one of its last 21 games. The team was returning eight lettermen, seven of whom saw action the previous season. The Odessa Women’s City golf tournament final round got underway at the Odessa Country Club as defending champion Jean Abbott clashed with Elma Show.  

>> 1980: Tommy Dyer became the first Odessan to receive a collegiate judo scholarship, competing at Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Ky. … The Midland Cubs defeated the El Paso Diablos 10-5 to take a one-game lead over Amarillo in the Texas League West Division. … The Permian volleyball team was preparing for the start of the regular season after scrimmaging against Plains.

>> 2000: Chad Campbell helped Midland take home the third annual Mayor’s Cup golf tournament at The Club at Mission Dorado. Despite being from Andrews, Campbell was allowed to play on Midland’s team. Midland finished 14-under par 58 while Odessa finished 11-under. … The Permian Basin Open tournament was getting set to get underway as 156 golfers including defending champion David Berganio Jr. were preparing to compete. … The Odessa Jackalopes added three forwards to its roster, announcing the signing of Tim Hill and Michael Stalk while acquiring Matt Turek from the Alexandria Warthogs, bringing the total to 14 players under contract for the upcoming season.

>> 2014: The Odessa High volleyball team won the Bronze Division final against Miles in the Nita Vannoy Memorial Tournament in San Angelo. The Lady Bronchos ended the weekend at 7-7 overall. … The Permian football team scrimmaged against Wolfforth Frenship at Peoples Bank Stadium. The scrimmage featured a couple of near-skirmishes between the two teams on the field. Both teams scored four touchdowns during their three-hour encounter.

