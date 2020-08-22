  • August 22, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 23 Memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 23 Memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, August 22, 2020 6:36 pm

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 23 Memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1981: On this date, Odessa College tennis coach Todd Reed talked about entering his first season with the Wranglers, moving in from West Texas State (now West Texas A&M). Reed highlighted the reason for leaving West Texas State, which still competed in NCAA Division I at the time was due to athletic problems surrounding the school at that time. Reed was taking over for Susie Girard, who left after two years.

>> 1992: Mickey Jones was the only player to match par in blustery conditions to take a three-stroke lead after the second round of the Odessa City Golf Championship at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links. … The inaugural Ben Hogan Permian Basin Open tour was about to get underway.

>> 2002: The Odessa High and Permian volleyball teams were set to begin the season with the ECISD Tournament. Both teams were aiming to improve from their previous season, when OHS and Permian finished sixth and seventh in the district standings. … The Permian Basin Open got under way at its new location, being held at Midland Country Club rather than The Links Course at Odessa Country Club. Australian Mark Hensby and tour rookie Brent Winston both carded 7-under-par 67s to finish the first round in a tie for first.

>> 2011: The Odessa Jackalopes finished up their first practice of the season as coach Paul Gillis introduced his training camp attendees to his expected pace of play with a series of quick wram-up drills to get them moving up and down the ice. … Permian football player Jordan Leake decided to appeal the District 3-5A executive committee’s decision to deny his request to play varsity for the Panthers in the upcoming season. Leake was already going to miss the first game of the season against Smithson Valley while waiting for the appeal. … McCamey was getting ready to host its second annual six-man football showcase at Badger Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Saturday, August 22, 2020 6:36 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: SE at 13mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 71°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 98°/Low 69°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

monday

weather
High 94°/Low 69°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]