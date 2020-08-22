LOOKING BACK: Aug. 23 Memories

>> 1981: On this date, Odessa College tennis coach Todd Reed talked about entering his first season with the Wranglers, moving in from West Texas State (now West Texas A&M). Reed highlighted the reason for leaving West Texas State, which still competed in NCAA Division I at the time was due to athletic problems surrounding the school at that time. Reed was taking over for Susie Girard, who left after two years.

>> 1992: Mickey Jones was the only player to match par in blustery conditions to take a three-stroke lead after the second round of the Odessa City Golf Championship at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links. … The inaugural Ben Hogan Permian Basin Open tour was about to get underway.

>> 2002: The Odessa High and Permian volleyball teams were set to begin the season with the ECISD Tournament. Both teams were aiming to improve from their previous season, when OHS and Permian finished sixth and seventh in the district standings. … The Permian Basin Open got under way at its new location, being held at Midland Country Club rather than The Links Course at Odessa Country Club. Australian Mark Hensby and tour rookie Brent Winston both carded 7-under-par 67s to finish the first round in a tie for first.

>> 2011: The Odessa Jackalopes finished up their first practice of the season as coach Paul Gillis introduced his training camp attendees to his expected pace of play with a series of quick wram-up drills to get them moving up and down the ice. … Permian football player Jordan Leake decided to appeal the District 3-5A executive committee’s decision to deny his request to play varsity for the Panthers in the upcoming season. Leake was already going to miss the first game of the season against Smithson Valley while waiting for the appeal. … McCamey was getting ready to host its second annual six-man football showcase at Badger Stadium.