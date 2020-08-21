  • August 21, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 22 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1960: On this date, the Iraan football team was preparing for its upcoming season as the team returned six lettermen from the 1959 season that shared the District 7-1A crown.

>> 1984: Odessa was selected to host the 1985 National Junior College Athletic Association national outdoor meet at Ratliff Stadium. At the time, the Odessa College track and field teams had an ongoing streak of eight consecutive national titles, four outdoor and four indoor. Prior to the announcement, the national outdoor meet had taken place at San Angelo for five consecutive years. … The Permian volleyball team launched its season with a loss to Pecos, 15-3 and 15-10 at Permian Field House.

>> 1999: Fort Davis senior linebacker Gus Hernandez talked about his upcoming season with a goal set at winning the District 7-1A defensive MVP for a second consecutive year. … Hernandez had more than 150 tackles in each of the previous two seasons, coming in at 6-foot-3, 170-pounds. … The Nike Permian Basin Open was set to begin its week of goal and promotions when 25 golfers played their way into the tournament in a qualifier at Hogan Park Golf Course in Midland.

>> 2010: Greenwood football coach Shad Hanna talked about his busy offseason, as he was preparing to enter the first season at the helm of the Rangers’ program, replacing Steve Taylor. Hanna was coming in from Alpine as the Rangers were aiming to navigate through a seemingly tough district. … The Permian football team came off an intrasquad scrimmage at Ratliff Stadium in its final test before the season-opener against Smithson Valley. Through only two full quarters of live action, the Permian offense only scored one touchdown which came on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Kacey Ryan to Ryan Anderson. … McCamey twins Eric and Chris Ortiz, who both played linebacker, talked about being named the captains for the Badgers heading into the season.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

