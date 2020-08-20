  • August 20, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 21 memories

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 21 memories

Posted: Thursday, August 20, 2020 7:56 pm

Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1963: On this date, Jeff Riley of Balboa, Panama Canal Zone, fired a 4-under-par 67 to take the lead in the Jaycee Junior Golf Tournament at Ranchland Hills Country Club in Midland.

>> 1987: The Odessa High volleyball team was coming off its first loss of the season, falling to Wink, 15-4, 9-15, 16-14. The Lady Bronchos would turn right around and face Fort Stockton in a tournament in Monahans, while Permian would be in a tournament in El Paso.

>> 2005: The Permian football team scrimmaged against Lubbock Coronado on a warm afternoon at Ratliff Stadium. Panthers’ tight end and strong safety Bront Bird had to come out of the game after becoming woozy before returning to the action to catch two passes for 33 yards and make a touchdown-saving tackle on defense. … The Odessa Jackalopes signed 6-foot-8 defenseman Jeff Ewasko for the upcoming season. He played the previous year with the Basingstoke Bison of the British League. … The Odessa College golf team was getting ready for the upcoming season with the Odessa College Wrangler Golf Classic at Odessa Country Club’s Links Course.

>> 2014: Midland RockHounds’ pitching coach Don Schulze talked with the Odessa American about his time at the minor and major leagues before retiring. Schulze was in his fourth season as the pitching coach for Midland and his goal was to help a new generation of pitchers carve out their own paths through the pro ranks. Schulze was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Cubs before he made his major league debut three years later and pitched for the highest level for parts of six different seasons with six different clubs. … Host families for the RockHounds talked about their experience in helping Midland players Nate Long and Jeremy Barfield relocate to the Permian Basin, helping to ease their financial burdens and combat loneliness during the season.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Thursday, August 20, 2020 7:56 pm.

