  • August 19, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 20 memories

Posted: Wednesday, August 19, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1976: Heading into the season, the Permian football team was ranked sixth in the state by the Harris Rating System. The Panthers were joined in the poll by district foes San Angelo Central and Abilene Cooper.

>> 1995: Chris Smith rode two eagles and five birdies to an 8-under-par 64 in the third round of the Permian Basin Open golf tournament at the Club at Mission Dorado. Smith, along with Roger Salazar and Hugh Royer III, entered the final round tied at 205. … Permian graduate Ben Bangert talked about regaining his touch on the course as he posted 72 in the first round and 70 in the second round. Bangert entered the final day three shots from 20th place. He was competing in the tournament on a sponsor’s exemption.

>> 2001: Andrews’ Chad Campbell won the Permian Basin Open championship at the Club of Mission Dorado. Campbell shot a 3-under par 69 to sew up the Permian Basin Open title which was his second win on the Buy.com Tour that season. It was his first victory since winning the Richmond Open three months earlier. … The Midland RockHounds dropped the final game of their four-game series against the Arkansas Travelers at Ray Winder Field in Little Rock, Ark., losing 3-2. With the loss, the RockHounds dropped the series, 3-1.

>> 2012: Permian’s upperclassmen football players including 2011’s leading rusher Jorrion Wilson and leading tackler Tanner Vestal, talked about their experience from playing in the postseason the previous season and how that could help them fuel another playoff run in the Panthers’ upcoming season. … The Odessa High football team continued its early season preparations as the Bronchos had numerous starting spots open. Quarterback Ryan Martinez had been working with first-year quarterbacks coach Tate Smith in learning the offense and reading defenses.

