  • August 18, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 19 memories - Odessa American: Sports

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 19 memories

Posted: Tuesday, August 18, 2020 8:03 pm

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 19 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1962: The Dallas Texans played an exhibition game against the Oakland Raiders, winning 22-6 in front of approximately 10,000 fans in Midland. … El Paso’s Raul Hernandez led the field of 112 golfers in a qualifying round at the Alpine Invitational Golf Tournament.

>> 1992: The Midland Angels had costly errors in a 6-2 loss to the El Paso Diablos in Texas League action. The loss dropped the Angels into a tie with the Diablos for first place in the Western Division standings. Midland committed a season-high six errors to allow El Paso to erase a late 2-1 deficit. … Larry Bird retired from the Boston Celtics, ending a 13-year career.

>> 2002: The Permian Basin Open was about to get underway at the Midland Country Club. Leading the field of professionals included past tournament champions Kevin Johnson and Stiles Mitchell. … The Midland RockHounds recorded an 8-3 win over the Shreveport Swamp Dragons at First American Bank Ballpark. Midland scored eight runs in the sixth and seventh innings to break a third-place tie with Round Rock, which lost to Wichita the same night. … The Odessa High tennis team won a pair of team matches, defeating El Paso Franklin, 10-9, and El Paso Burgess 16-3. … The Permian tennis team began its season with a split in El Paso, getting swept by El Paso Coronado before bouncing back to win against El Paso Eastwood.

>> 2012: The Midland High volleyball team defeated Monahans, 25-27, 25-15, to win the 39th annual Monahans Tournament at the Jerry Larned Sports Complex. It was the first Monahans tournament title for Midland High’s first year head coach Amanda Lopez. … The Odessa High volleyball team finished third place in the tournament with a sweep against El Paso Montwood while Pecos won the Silver Bracket. … The Permian and Odessa High tennis teams competed at the Petroplex Scramble.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

