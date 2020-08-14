  • August 14, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 15 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1956: On this date, H.L. Kokernot Jr., benefactor of the Alpine Cowboys, was set to be honored at the semi-pro tournament in Wichita, Kan. The Cowboys were scheduled to play March Air Force Base (Calif.) after the ceremony, with former Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Johnny Podres starting for Alpine. … Dory Funk was the main event winner of the professional wrestling event at the Ector County Coliseum. Funk defeated Hans Schnabel in two of three falls in front of a crowd of 2,700.

>> 1967: It was the opening day of practice for the upcoming high school season and Ector High School was among the teams getting some conditioning done under the watchful eyes of the coaching staff. … Members of the Odessa Aquatic Club had a good day, winning four races and setting a pool record, in a TAAF in Lubbock. The successful swims also qualified Vance Hinesly, Rocky Hale and Terry Hawkins for the Texas Aquatic Games, which were set for Aug. 24-26, in Houston.

>> 1982: Midland High senior Bobby Hillin Jr. was getting ready for the football season after spending the summer racing in NASCAR events in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida and Alabama. … The Texas Tech track team mined five athletes from the Ector High School program — Charles Ricks, Tony Gamble, Doyce Mitchell and brothers Delmon and Greg Lyons. Ricks was the state 100- and 200-meter champion in the spring, while Gamble won the 800-meter crown, one year after winning the 1,600-meter title.

>> 1995: Monica Seles was set to return to the tennis court for the first time since being stabbed by a fan during a tournament on April 30, 1993, in Hamburg, Germany. … Mission Dorado assistant pro Michael Winfrey of Odessa, along with Odessa’s Doug Bryant, qualified for the Nike Tour event at The Club at Mission Dorado.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

