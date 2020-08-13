  • August 13, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 14 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1977: The team of Sam Vines and his son, Vince, a golfer at SMU, shot a 59 to take the first-round lead in the championship flight in the Golden Acres Country Club Anniversary Tournament. Sitting one shot back was the duo of Galen Delay and L.D. Moore. Two teams were tied for third at 61.

>> 1994: A few area schools were picked outside of the preseason top 10 poll in high school football. Permian was picked 14th while Andrews just missed the 4A top 10, finishing first among the other teams with votes with 34 points. Wink was the highest-ranked Permian Basin team at No. 7 in Class 1A as the Wildcats received one first-place vote and 128 points. … The Midland Angels dropped their third consecutive game against the San Antonio Missions,  5-2, in Texas League action in San Antonio. … The U.S. men’s basketball team, known as the Dream Team II, advanced to the final of the FIBA Basketball World Cup after defeating Greece 97-58 in the semifinal in Toronto. The United States went on to face Russia in the championship game.

>> 2003: The Intense Football League announced that Odessa would be a charter member when play began the following year. A press conference was soon to follow at Ector County Coliseum and the league sponsored a “Name the Team Contest” for the team which would come to be known as the Roughnecks.

>> 2014: The Odessa College volleyball team was getting ready to begin the new season as the Lady Wranglers were hoping to defend their Western Junior College Athletic Conference crown. The Lady Wranglers, with four returning sophomores, were entering the season under the direction of fourth-year coach Alana Rowland.

