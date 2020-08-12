  • August 12, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 13 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 13 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 9:05 pm

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 13 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 >> 1985: The Winkler County Golf Course was still undergoing a $100,000 renovation to the nine-hole facility. The redesign, which was to “set a standard for nine-hole golf courses in the area to follow,” according to course professional Jim Basford, was nearing completion. … The El Paso Diablos posted a 7-4 win over Midland in Texas League action as Joe Meyer hit his 35th home run of the season. Midland’s Don Timberlake took the loss on the mound for the Angels.

>> 1993: The Midland Angels were coming off a close 6-4 victory against the Wichita Wranglers in Texas League action. The victory kept the Angels in the Texas League Western Division playoff race. Jorge Fabregas came off the bench in the eighth inning to rip a game-winning, two-out, two-run double for Midland. … The Dallas Cowboys were entering training camp without Emmitt Smith as the future hall of famer was still in a contract dispute.

>> 2005: The Odessa High volleyball team earned the No. 2 seed in the final round of the ECISD Invitational at the OHS Fieldhouse. The Lady Bronchos received a bye and were getting ready to face the winner of El Paso Andress and El Paso Coronado.

>> 2013: The Odessa High football team began practice for the upcoming season with coach Ron King still searching for a starting quarterback. Ryan Martinez and Nick Adams were competing for the starting position. … The Permian football team also began its fall practice as coach Blake Feldt was getting ready for his first season at the helm of the program. … Permian volleyball player Katie Reeves talked about getting ready for her senior season as the Panthers’ were set to face Andrews and Pecos at home.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 9:05 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
93°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: SSE at 16mph
Feels Like: 93°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 76°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 105°/Low 77°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the upper 70s.

friday

weather
High 107°/Low 77°
Plenty of sun. Highs 105 to 109F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]