LOOKING BACK: Aug. 13 memories

>> 1985: The Winkler County Golf Course was still undergoing a $100,000 renovation to the nine-hole facility. The redesign, which was to “set a standard for nine-hole golf courses in the area to follow,” according to course professional Jim Basford, was nearing completion. … The El Paso Diablos posted a 7-4 win over Midland in Texas League action as Joe Meyer hit his 35th home run of the season. Midland’s Don Timberlake took the loss on the mound for the Angels.

>> 1993: The Midland Angels were coming off a close 6-4 victory against the Wichita Wranglers in Texas League action. The victory kept the Angels in the Texas League Western Division playoff race. Jorge Fabregas came off the bench in the eighth inning to rip a game-winning, two-out, two-run double for Midland. … The Dallas Cowboys were entering training camp without Emmitt Smith as the future hall of famer was still in a contract dispute.

>> 2005: The Odessa High volleyball team earned the No. 2 seed in the final round of the ECISD Invitational at the OHS Fieldhouse. The Lady Bronchos received a bye and were getting ready to face the winner of El Paso Andress and El Paso Coronado.

>> 2013: The Odessa High football team began practice for the upcoming season with coach Ron King still searching for a starting quarterback. Ryan Martinez and Nick Adams were competing for the starting position. … The Permian football team also began its fall practice as coach Blake Feldt was getting ready for his first season at the helm of the program. … Permian volleyball player Katie Reeves talked about getting ready for her senior season as the Panthers’ were set to face Andrews and Pecos at home.