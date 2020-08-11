  • August 11, 2020

LOOKING BACK: Aug. 12 memories

Posted: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 7:55 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1988: Twin Cities Raceway was about to play host to some of the top small-track stock car racers in the country as the All Pro racing tour was about to make it farthest stop west with the Lone Star Chevy 150. … The 14th Annual Peggy Steding Racquetball Tournament got under way as Randy Dozier started his drive in the men’s A with a 15-13, 15-8 victory over David Ramirez. … There were 250 entries in the tournament which was 75 more than in 1987.

>> 1995: The Midland Angels were dealt a 7-3 loss to the Wichita Wranglers in Texas League action at Christensen Stadium. The game was the start of a series and gave Wichita a 27-22 record in the second half of the Texas League season. The Angels fell to 21-28.

>> 2003: The Odessa High football team began two-a-day practices. The Bronchos were heading into the season under the direction of second-year head coach Scott Phillips. Phillips pointed out that his team was “light years ahead” of where it was the previous year. … The Permian football team also began football practice with early morning sessions under head coach Scott Smith. The Panthers began with a 90-minute session that lasted until 8 a.m. Smith then put his team through a session from 6:30-9 p.m. … U.S. “Miracle on Ice” coach Herb Brooks died in a car accident at the age of 66.

>> 2011: The Texas Legislature changed the way schools handle the treatment of athletes who suffer concussions. House Bill 2038 mandated that any student-athlete who suffered from concussion symptoms be removed from play immediately and evaluated by a licensed physician. … Odessa High’s Melina Brito was aiming to return after a broken finger derailed her season the year before. … Three Permian players were taken to the hospital with symptoms of heat exhaustion during the opening week of two-a-day practices.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 7:55 pm.

