LOOKING BACK: Aug. 10 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1972: Monahans moved in the driver’s seat of the state Hi-Junior Baseball Tournament with a 5-1 win over Radiator Service of Odessa that assured the Monahans club a spot in the championship in Victoria. Monahans needed only one more win to clinch the state crown in the double-elimination tournament.

>> 1984: Area fans got a chance to see tennis legend John McEnroe compete against Vitas Gerulaitis in an exhibition match at the Chaparral Center in Midland. The near-capacity crowd witnessed the event which was a part of John McEnroe’s Tennis Over America Tour. It was one of his five stops on the exhibition tour. Four players on the Midland College tennis team, Robert Vrij, Jane Howe, Liz Burris and John McCauley, got the evening under way with a future starts doubles match. … The Summer Olympics continued in Los Angeles as the U.S. sent 10 boxers into the finals. The U.S. swept through the semifinals with Evander Holyfield suffering the only defeat for the Americans. … The U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team won the gold medal with a 96-65 win over Spain.

>> 1993: The Midland Angels continued to trim at the El Paso Diablos’ lead in the Texas League Western Division standings as the Angels defeated the Diablos 5-2 at Angel Stadium. Pitcher Dav Holdirdge survived a shaky start to shut out El Paso over six innings. The victory for Midland put the Angels at four games behind El Paso.

>> 2009: The Odessa High Lady Bronchos volleyball team was preparing to get ready for it new season which featured numerous returning players. Odessa High was coming off a 22-20 showing from the previous season as the Lady Bronchos were coached by Linda McMillan and were looking to get back into the playoffs. The season began with games against Abilene High and Abilene Cooper at a tournament in San Angelo Central.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

