WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: New coach, new season for UTPB

For the UTPB women’s soccer team, the past 12 months have already been filled with changes and adjustments.

New head coach Lynsey Winkler took over last spring, arriving from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash., where she was an assistant for three seasons.

Then chaos arrived in the form of a pandemic.

COVID-19 forced the delay of fall sports in the Lone Star Conference to the spring where the Falcons are finally about to begin the long-awaited season.

There may be challenges and some adjusting in getting used to a spring schedule but its better late than never and Winkler, along with her players, is eager to begin the 2021 season.

“It’s great that we’re getting a season,” Winkler said. “I think we’ve been working really hard since August and it’s great that we’re able to finally get to play. The players have been working really hard.

“There’s been a ton of adversity with dealing with all of the COVID and just being in limbo land. It’s great to finally see them on the field and watch what we’ve been working.”

The Falcons, after having their scheduled season opener delayed last week with the wintery weather, will begin their season at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lubbock Christian.

Despite the lack of games, it’s been a busy time for Winkler as she enters her first season at UTPB. The program is trying to recover from a 1-14-1 overall record that included a 1-11-1 conference showing in 2019.

Winkler says her goal has been developing a culture of excellence within the program and focusing on the little things.

“We’re making sure that we’re students of the game and students of the classroom and setting high expectations,” Winkler said. “We’re improving our fitness levels. Now it’s just putting it all together. The great thing is that we can finally see where we are when we begin our season.”

UTPB did manage to squeeze in two exhibition games during the fall, playing against conference foes Angelo State and Lubbock Christian.

“Going into this conference, I wasn’t sure what to expect so it was good to get a read on who our opponents are going to be,” Winkler said. “We can compete but we’re still a ways off. We were still able to use that as experience and now I think we’re even more ready for the season to begin because we played some tough conference opponents.”

Among the key returners for the Falcons include Ellie Putnam, Olivia Rees and Kaylee Overmyer.

“(Putnam) has a big leadership role on the field. She understands the conference and is really calm and composed on the back line,” Winkler said. “We have a couple of really solid midfielders like Olivia Rees. She didn’t play last year because of an ACL injury but she’s one of our captains and she understands the game pretty well. I think she’ll be a good asset.

“Kaylee Overmyer is another senior and captain who reads the game really well. Those three seniors are going to drive this team.”

Getting ready for a spring schedule has presented its challenges to other fall sports teams around the country and it hasn’t been any different for the Falcons.

Winkler says they’ve been able to handle the changes even after arriving on campus in August, thinking there was going to be a fall season.

Injuries have been the main problem.

“We’re in the spring which is normally our time off but here we are in February, continuing to train just as hard as we were in August,” Winkler said. “I think the struggle for our players is managing the drive and the injuries and fatigue. I think that’ll be the biggest challenge for us.”

For Overmyer, getting ready for a spring season has felt different.

“It’s a different kind of mindset,” Overmyer said. “Having the offseason during the fall to prepare was beneficial and we’re going to make the most of the situation.”

Recruiting has been a big part of Winkler’s schedule over the past year. This season, the Falcons will return nine players with experience.

“The recruiting struggle for me is that I’m about a year behind everyone else considering when I came in,” Winkler said. “We just need to recruit talented athletes. I have a better understanding of the athletes now and that helps me with the recruiting process. It’s about finding the players who want to work hard and continue to improve every day.”

As far as conference play goes, Winkler understands the challenges that are ahead for the team.

UTPB was picked to finish last in the Lone Star Conference preseason polls while Dallas Baptist was picked at the top of the standings.

“The Lone Star Conference is a talented group,” Winkler said. “I think what I’m expecting is teams filled with athletes that are big, fast and strong and are also talented soccer players. I think we need to play hard every single game.”

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAmichaelba