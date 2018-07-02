  • July 2, 2018

PECOS RODEO: Top talent comes to Buck Jackson Arena for another successful show

PECOS RODEO: Top talent comes to Buck Jackson Arena for another successful show

PECOS Cars kept piling off Jackson Street and into the dirt parking lot outside Buck Jackson Arena.

The hottest ticket in the Permian Basin on Saturday night was the fourth and final performance of the 136th West of the Pecos Rodeo.

In the sweltering heat, the rafters that surround the rodeo arena were packed. Plenty of umbrellas and bottled waters were spread about.

The fans came to see some of rodeo’s top talent compete in one of the early events of Cowboy Christmas, a two-week period where competitors can choose from almost 40 rodeos during a 10-to-15-day span, said Brenda McKinney, secretary and treasurer of the West of the Pecos Rodeo.

Cowboy Christmas is scheduled with the Fourth of July being right in the middle. The four-day Pecos rodeo being placed right before Independence Day wasn’t on accident.

McKinney said it’s to draw a National Finals Rodeo-like roster to each performance night.

“It’s not every day you can go to one of the top outdoor rodeos in the state — well in the world, really — and be able to see the cowboys and cowgirls and be so close to the action,” McKinney said. “I mean, you’re right there, you feel the dirt sometimes in your seat.”

One of the bull riders competing Saturday night was Clay Hager, who attended Odessa College in 2009 and 2010 and turned professional after his stint with the Wranglers. This year, was his sixth straight appearance at the West of the Pecos Rodeo.

“It’s a fun rodeo to come to and there’s always a good contest here,” said Hager, a 29-year-old Asotin, Wash., native. “At the end of the week, you got to be in the upper 80s to even get a small check out of here. Everyone comes here and they want to be part of it.”

McKinney said the number of competitors this year was up from 2017. Part of that may be the influx of local talent taking to Buck Jackson Arena’s dirt.

On the final performance’s day sheet, 16 athletes listed a Permian Basin location as their hometown.

“We love having participants that are from this area come to compete at the West of the Pecos Rodeo,” McKinney said. “We love all the contestants that come, but we hold a special place in our hearts for them, being from Texas and being so close.”

Kicking off the night was one of the local competitors, Luke Creasy of Hobbs, N.M., in bareback riding. Second was Trenten Montero, of Winnemucca, Nev., who had a solid ride aboard Real Deal until his cord broke. That docked his score to 73.5.

“He’s the real deal,” Montero said before the performance started. “He’s going to be tough. It’s going to be a fistfight on him.”

This was Montero’s second time to the West of the Pecos Rodeo after appearing at the event last year.

“I love this rodeo,” Montero said. “It pays well and the crowd’s great … it’s tough this time of year because there’s so many other rodeos competing for guys.”

Despite cars quickly needing to find overflow parking beside the arena, the future editions of the Pecos rodeo look bright.

As long as rodeo fans keep showing up, the West of the Pecos Rodeo will continue to be a mainstay on the PRCA circuit.

“They know when they’re going to come to Pecos for the rodeo that it’s going to be hot,” McKinney said. “We almost always every year get one night that rains. People get geared up for that. They don’t care, that’s part of the Pecos rodeo.”

​>> Follow Eric Blum on Twitter @EricBlumOA

Rodeo results

All-around cowboy: Tanner Green, $6,508, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Jake Brown, 88 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Painted River, $4,547; 2. Tilden Hooper, 87.5, $3,486; 3. Shane O'Connell, 87, $2,577; 4. Devan Reilly, 86, $1,667; 5. Grant Denny, 85.5, $1,061; 6. Zach Hibler, 85, $758; 7. Kaycee Feild, 84.5, $606; 8. Wyatt Denny, 82, $455.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Riley Duvall, 3.9 seconds, $1,772; 2. Tristan Martin, 4.0, $1,466; 3. (tie) Brother Loud and Shane Frey, 4.1, $1,008 each; 5. Rowdy Parrott, 4.4, $550; 6. (tie) Jule Hazen and Sam Williams, 4.8, $153 each. Second round: 1. Brother Loud, 3.4 seconds, $1,772; 2. (tie) Monty Eakin, Cody Harmon and Ace Campbell, 3.8, $1,161 each; 5. Blake Mindemann, 4.0, $550; 6. (tie) J.D. Struxness, Riley Duvall and Tristan Martin, 4.1, $102 each. Average: 1. Brother Loud, 7.5 seconds on two head, $2,658; 2. Riley Duvall, 8.0, $2,200; 3. Tristan Martin, 8.1, $1,741; 4. Cody Harmon, 9.1, $1,283; 5. Rowdy Parrott, 9.3, $825; 6. Matt Reeves, 9.4, $458.

Team roping: First round: 1. Charly Crawford/James Arnold, 6.3 seconds, $1,612 each; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 6.8, $1,402; 3. Trevor Brazile/Patrick Smith, 7.1, $1,192; 4. Dustin Egusquiza/Kory Koontz, 7.4, $981; 5. Manny Egusquiza Jr./Truman Magnus, 8.1, $771; 6. (tie) Chris Francis/Cade Passig and Blake Hughes/Braden Harmon, 8.2, $456 each; 8. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 8.3, $140. Second round: 1. Garrett Tonozzi/Joe Mattern, 5.5 seconds, $1,612 each; 2. Shay Carroll/Jason Duby, 6.1, $1,402; 3. Bubba Buckaloo/Tyler Worley, 6.9, $1,192; 4. Tanner Green/Forrest Fisher, 7.0, $981; 5. (tie) Jason Guzman/Jesse Guzman and Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 7.1, $666 each; 7. Clay Tryan/Travis Graves, 7.7, $350; 8. Logan Olson/Matt Kasner, 7.8, $140. Average: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 13.9 seconds on two head, $2,418 each; 2. Charly Crawford/James Arnold, 14.9, $2,103; 3. Blake Hughes/Braden Harmon, 16.6, $1,787; 4. Caleb Mitchell/Kirby Blankenship, 17.9, $1,472; 5. Alex Muratori/Luke Groth, 18.6, $1,157; 6. Kesley Phillips/Dwight Sells, 19.0, $841; 7. Clay Tryan/Travis Graves, 19.8, $526; 8. Trevor Brazile/Patrick Smith, 20.0, $210.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Ryder Wright, 86.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Mike & Ike, $4,230; 2. Ross Griffin, 86, $3,243; 3. Cody DeMoss, 85.5, $2,397; 4. (tie) Joey Sonnier, Jesse Wright and CoBurn Bradshaw, 84.5, $1,081 each; 7. Wyatt Casper, 83.5, $564; 8. (tie) Kobyn Williams, Audy Reed and Jacobs Crawley, 82.5, $141 each.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Tanner Green, 8.7 seconds, $2,505; 2. (tie) Dane Kissack, Seth Hall and Cimarron Boardman, 9.1, $1,851 each; 5. Cooper Mathews, 9.2, $1,198; 6. Lane Livingston, 9.3, $871; 7. Shane Hanchey, 9.4, $545; 8. Tyson Arledge, 9.7, $218. Second round: 1. Cory Solomon, 8.2 seconds, $2,505; 2. Caleb Smidt, 8.3, $2,178; 3. Scott Kormos, 8.4, $1,851; 4. Sterling Smith, 8.9, $1,525; 5. Ty Iselt, 9.0, $1,198; 6. Rowdy Haferkamp, 9.2, $871; 7. Blane Cox, 9.3, $545; 8. (tie) Ike Fontenot and Landon McClaugherty, 9.5, $109 each. Average: 1. Scott Kormos, 18.9 seconds on two head, $3,757; 2. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Tanner Green, 19.0, $3,022 each; 4. Ike Fontenot, 19.4, $2,287; 5. Cooper Mathews, 20.0, $1,797; 6. Seth Hall, 20.3, $1,307; 7. Dane Kissack, 20.8, $817; 8. Colt Papy, 21.2, $327.

Barrel racing: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 17.38 seconds, $3,834; 2. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.40, $3,067; 3. Sarah Rose McDonald, 17.51, $2,492; 4. Tracy Nowlin, 17.66, $1,917; 5. Dena Kirkpatrick, 17.68, $1,534; 6. Ericka Nelson, 17.70, $1,150; 7. Carley Richardson, 17.71, $959; 8. (tie) Tyra Kane and Jymmy Kay Cox, 17.73, $815 each; 10. Stacey Grimes, 17.85, $671; 11. Jennifer Sharp, 17.86, $575; 12. (tie) Leslie Kinsel and Mandi Jo Fox, 17.88, $431 each; 14. Jessica Frost, 17.90, $288; 15. Angie Meadors, 17.93, $192.

Steer roping: First round: 1. (tie) Mark Milner and J. Tom Fisher, 11.8 seconds, $1,658 each; 3. Trevor Brazile, 12.0, $1,189; 4. Tuf Cooper, 12.4, $876; 5. Vin Fisher Jr., 12.5, $563; 6. Landon McClaugherty, 12.6, $313. Second round: 1. Trenton Johnson, 10.8 seconds, $1,814; 2. (tie) Chance Gasperson and Tuf Cooper, 11.6, $1,345 each; 4. Marty Jones, 11.8, $876; 5. Rocky Patterson, 12.5, $563; 6. Bryce Davis, 12.6, $313. Third round: 1. Roger Branch, 11.9 seconds, $1,814; 2. (tie) Jarrett Blessing and Brent Lewis, 12.2, $1,345 each; 4. Garrett Hale, 12.3, $876; 5. Marty Jones, 12.6, $563; 6. Bryce Davis, 13.0, $313. Average: 1. Bryce Davis, 38.9 seconds on three head, $2,721; 2. Landon McClaugherty, 39.6, $2,252; 3. Tuf Cooper, 41.0, $1,783; 4. Billy Good, 43.6, $1,314; 5. Kelton McMillen, 47.8, $845; 6. Kim Ziegelgruber, 59.9, $469.

Bull riding: 1. Brett Custer, 86.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Super Freak, $4,540; 2. Cole Melancon, 86, $3,481; 3. Sage Kimzey, 84, $2,573; 4. Joseph McConnel, 83, $1,665; 5. (tie) Jesse Petri and Boudreaux Campbell, 82, $908 each; 7. Koby Radley, 79.5, $605; 8. Lane Toon, 78, $454.

