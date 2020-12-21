NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jacks' Hasley earns weekly honor

Odessa Jackalopes goaltender Connor Hasley was selected Monday as the North American Hockey League’s South Division Star of the Week.

Hasley won twice this weekend during a three-game series against the Lone Star Brahmas.

Friday, he stopped 23 shots as the Jackalopes earned a 2-1 victory in overtime. Saturday, Hasley kicked away all 16 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the season in a 2-0 victory.