  • December 21, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jacks' Hasley earns weekly honor

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jacks' Hasley earns weekly honor

Posted: Monday, December 21, 2020 6:33 pm

Odessa Jackalopes goaltender Connor Hasley was selected Monday as the North American Hockey League's South Division Star of the Week.

Odessa Jackalopes goaltender Connor Hasley was selected Monday as the North American Hockey League’s South Division Star of the Week.

Hasley won twice this weekend during a three-game series against the Lone Star Brahmas.

Friday, he stopped 23 shots as the Jackalopes earned a 2-1 victory in overtime. Saturday, Hasley kicked away all 16 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the season in a 2-0 victory.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

