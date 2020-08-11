  • August 11, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Phillips leaving Jackalopes for college ranks - Odessa American: Jackalopes

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Phillips leaving Jackalopes for college ranks

Posted: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 8:05 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Phillips leaving Jackalopes for college ranks

Odessa Jackalopes assistant coach Adam Phillips is leaving the team to take the same position at Division III Adrian College in Adrian, Mich., the team announced Tuesday.

Phillips arrived in the Permian Basin last year as an assistant under then head coach Todd Watson and, after Watson stepped down in January, served as the team’s interim coach until the season was canceled in March due to COVID-19.

The Michigan native also played five seasons in the ECHL, as well as for the University of Massachusetts.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com

