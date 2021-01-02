  • January 2, 2021

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Mudbugs even series with Jackalopes - Odessa American: Jackalopes

e-Edition Subscribe

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Mudbugs even series with Jackalopes

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, January 2, 2021 8:24 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Mudbugs even series with Jackalopes OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Five Shreveport players scored goals Friday as the Mudbugs defeated the Odessa Jackalopes 5-3 in the second game of their North American Hockey League series at Ector County Coliseum.

Shreveport (10-2-1-1) never trailed after goals by David Breazeale and Matt Vermaeten in the first eight minutes of the game. Goals by Joe Mack and Dawson Sciarrino gave the Mudbugs a 4-1 lead in the second period before Sean Bunting added a power-play goal.

Odessa (7-7-2-0) got on the board when Adam Kolcon scored in the first period. Ben Doherty and Hunter Carrick added second-period goals.

Shreveport goaltender Cole Hudson stopped 36 of 39 shots to get the win. Connor Hasley made 31 saves for the Jackalopes.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Saturday, January 2, 2021 8:24 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
40°
Humidity: 56%
Winds: SW at 7mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 57°/Low 32°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 37°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

monday

weather
High 61°/Low 32°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 64°/Low 39°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]