NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Mudbugs even series with Jackalopes

Five Shreveport players scored goals Friday as the Mudbugs defeated the Odessa Jackalopes 5-3 in the second game of their North American Hockey League series at Ector County Coliseum.

Shreveport (10-2-1-1) never trailed after goals by David Breazeale and Matt Vermaeten in the first eight minutes of the game. Goals by Joe Mack and Dawson Sciarrino gave the Mudbugs a 4-1 lead in the second period before Sean Bunting added a power-play goal.

Odessa (7-7-2-0) got on the board when Adam Kolcon scored in the first period. Ben Doherty and Hunter Carrick added second-period goals.

Shreveport goaltender Cole Hudson stopped 36 of 39 shots to get the win. Connor Hasley made 31 saves for the Jackalopes.