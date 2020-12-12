NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jacks fall to Mudbugs in overtime

SHREVEPORT, LA. Chris Hedde scored with 20 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Shreveport Mudbugs past the Odessa Jackalopes, 3-2, in North American Hockey League play Friday at George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum.
Charlie Banquier and Joey Musa scored for the Jackalopes (4-5-1) with goaltender Connor Hasley stopping 21 of the 24 shots he faced.
Garrett Steele and Austin Brimmer added goals for the Mudbugs (7-1-1).
The teams conclude their two-game series at 7:11 tonight in Shreveport.
