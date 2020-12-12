  • December 12, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jacks fall to Mudbugs in overtime - Odessa American: Jackalopes

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jacks fall to Mudbugs in overtime

Posted: Friday, December 11, 2020 11:33 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jacks fall to Mudbugs in overtime

SHREVEPORT, LA. Chris Hedde scored with 20 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Shreveport Mudbugs past the Odessa Jackalopes, 3-2, in North American Hockey League play Friday at George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum.

Charlie Banquier and Joey Musa scored for the Jackalopes (4-5-1) with goaltender Connor Hasley stopping 21 of the 24 shots he faced.

Garrett Steele and Austin Brimmer added goals for the Mudbugs (7-1-1).

The teams conclude their two-game series at 7:11 tonight in Shreveport.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

