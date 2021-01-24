NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes struggle on road swing

AMARILLO The Odessa Jackalopes continued to struggle away from home, dropping two games to the Amarillo Bulls in North American Hockey League action.

The Bulls won 2-1 in a shootout on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday. Amarillo (11-6-2-1) remained third in the South Division with 25 points. Odessa (7-13-2-1) has a shootout loss and seven regulation losses in its last eight games, the last six of which were on the road.

On Friday, Amarillo’s Huston Karpman scored the only shootout goal. The Bulls went in front when Harrison Scott scored 36 seconds into the second period. Odessa’s Gabe Bennett netted the equalizer at the 17:28 mark. Bulls goaltender Andrew Takacs, who stopped all three Odessa shots in the shootout, finished with 31 saves. Connor Hasley stopped 46 shots for the Jacks.

On Saturday, Bennett gave the Jacks a 1-0 lead early in the second period, but Scott scored twice in the third, getting the winner at 12:18. Greg Japchen and Ty Black also had goals for the Bulls. Takacs had 22 saves in the win, while Hasley had 34.

The Jackalopes return home for the first time since Jan. 2 when they host Wichita Falls on Friday and Saturday at Ector County Coliseum.