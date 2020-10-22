NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes ready to start new season

After an offseason was filled with unknowns, Odessa Jackalopes players and coaches aren’t taking anything for granted.

For them, getting back on the ice has been a return to normalcy and the Jackalopes are looking to enter the 2020-21 season with that energy.

“There’s no doubt that there’s a ton of excitement,” first-year Jackalopes head coach and general manager of hockey operations Jason Fortier said. “The boys have been waiting anxiously for that first game.”

Last year’s North American Hockey League season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jackalopes returned to the ice for preseason games against Lone Star and New Mexico two weeks ago.

“It’s for sure exciting,” Jackalopes right wing Fletcher Anderson said. “The excitement level is through the roof right now and we’re excited to play for the Jackalopes.”

Odessa will begin its season with a road series against Wichita Falls, playing in its inaugural season, starting with a 7:05 p.m. contest Saturday at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

They’ll finish the weekend with a 3:05 p.m. game Sunday.

The Jackalopes will then head back for their home opener against New Mexico at 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Ector County Coliseum.

Defenseman Evan Orr, who was named the team captain, was one of the many players concerned about what this season would be like due to the pandemic.

“There’s always a little bit of a scare,” Orr said. “With everything going on, safety is a big priority. But if we do our part, we can play as much as we can.”

Anderson was a little more optimistic about playing a season.

“I don’t think there was a doubt but we knew that it would work itself out and we’re really lucky to be able to play here in October,” Anderson said.

Fortier, hired in April, wasn’t able to come in from Canada and see his team face-to-face until just last week.

Now that he’s had some time to meet everyone, he said things have been going smooth.

“Our guys have been doing really well,” Fortier said. “Our staff has been doing well trying to make sure that our protocols are in place and making sure that we’re wearing our masks and keeping our bubble protected from outsiders. It’s been going well so far and we can only knock on wood that it continues.”

Fortier, who comes in with 11 years of experience coaching in junior hockey, has been getting well acquainted to his new location.

“As a staff, we’ve gotten to hang out and get to know each other,” Fortier said. “We’ve communicated a lot. I haven’t had a lot of time to see many things because I’ve been in the office for 14 hours a day, but that’s not something I’m going to complain about.”

The Jackalopes are looking to improve off last year’s 9-39-1-1 record which saw Odessa finish last in the NAHL South Division.

“There’s no doubt that we have some guys that can play,” Fortier said. “We have good speed. We have a lot of good defensemen.”

He added not to expect too many high-scoring games as the Jackalopes look to emphasize their defense.

“Defending is going to be a priority,” Fortier said. “We’re going to defend with passion and defend with a lot of structure and details. That’ll lead to offense and opportunities. We’re hoping that within our group we’ll have guys who’ll step up and add more offense to their game when it’s needed.”

As far as addressing his team’s weakness, Fortier said they have to work on everything.

“Right now we’re really fixated on making sure that it’s about techniques and habits just so that our daily activities can get done,” Fortier said. “We’re also doing some faceoff stuff and making sure our guys are on the same page, communicating. It’s a gambit of things but we’re happy to be doing it.”