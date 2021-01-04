NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes drop series finale to Mudbugs

Logan Gotinski’s unassisted goal in the third period Saturday lifted the Shreveport Mudbugs to a 4-3 victory against the Odessa Jackalopes in the rubber game of their North American Hockey League series at Ector County Coliseum.

Shreveport (11-2-1-1) won the last two games of the series and has 24 points, trailing South Division leader Lone Star by seven. Odessa (7-8-2-0) remained third in the division with 16 points, just ahead of Wichita Falls (15) and Amarillo (13).

The game started at a frantic pace with Joey Musa giving the Jacks the early lead just 15 seconds after the opening faceoff and Dane Hoyord making it 2-0 at the 2:31 mark. Shreveport’s Connor Gatto answered Hoyord’s goal just 13 seconds later.

Odessa went up 3-1 on Nick Siffringer’s goal in the second period. The Mudbugs pulled even on Dawson Sciarrino’s power-play goal and Matt Weber’s short-handed goal. Gotinski netted the game-winner at the 8:12 mark of the third period.