  • November 15, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes drop series finale to Mudbugs

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes drop series finale to Mudbugs

Posted: Sunday, November 15, 2020 8:35 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes drop series finale to Mudbugs OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa Jackalopes suffered a 6-1 loss to Shreveport on Saturday at Ector County Coliseum, giving the Mudbugs a sweep of the weekend series and leaving the Jackalopes with a three-game losing streak.

Shreveport’s Sean Bunting completed a hat trick with an empty-netter in the third period.

After a scoreless first period, Shreveport scored twice on power plays in the second to go up 3-0. Odessa got on the board late in the period on Jacob Badal’s power-play.

The Jackalopes (3-3-0-0) are now in a three-way tie for second place in the North American Hockey League South Division at six points with Shreveport (3-1-0-0) and the Wichita Falls Warriors.

