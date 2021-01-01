NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes double up Mudbugs in series opener

Lucas Coon and Mike Manzo each had two goals and an assist Thursday as the Odessa Jackalopes rang in the new year with a 6-3 victory over the Shreveport Mudbugs in North American Hockey League action at Ector County Coliseum.

Fletcher Anderson added a goal and an assist for Odessa and Connor Hasley made 20 saves to get the win in goal.

Odessa (7-6-2-0, 16 points) moved within four points of Shreveport (9-2-1-1) for second place in the South Division.

Coon opened the scoring 10:39 into the game. Shreveport took a 2-1 lead on goals by Mason McCormick and Braiden Dorfman, but Anderson’s power-play goal tied it at 2-2 late in the first period.

Evan Orr netted the game-winner for the Jackalopes at 1:05 of the second period and Manzo added his first goal midway through the period.

The teams close out the three-game series at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.