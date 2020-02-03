  • February 3, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jacks' Klanow honored

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jacks' Klanow honored

Posted: Monday, February 3, 2020 8:22 pm

Odessa American

Odessa Jackalopes forward Max Klanow was named the North American Hockey League South Division Star of the Week in announcement made Monday by the league.

Klanow finished with three goals and three assists in the two-game weekend split with the Shreveport Mudbugs. Two of those goals and assists came in the 6-3 victory Saturday night that snapped the Jackalopes’ 22-game losing streak. Teammate Isaiah Huempfner earned an honorable mention selection as well.

Odessa is back in action starting Friday for a three-game series against the Lone Star Brahamas at North Richland Hills.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

