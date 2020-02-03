NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jacks' Klanow honored

Odessa Jackalopes forward Max Klanow was named the North American Hockey League South Division Star of the Week in announcement made Monday by the league.

Klanow finished with three goals and three assists in the two-game weekend split with the Shreveport Mudbugs. Two of those goals and assists came in the 6-3 victory Saturday night that snapped the Jackalopes’ 22-game losing streak. Teammate Isaiah Huempfner earned an honorable mention selection as well.