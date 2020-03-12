NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Regular-season games paused

The North American Hockey League announced Thursday that all regular-season games have been “paused” until further notice.

Among the games not being played are the Odessa Jackalopes’ three-game series at the Corpus Christi Ice Rays, which was to begin tonight.

“This is an unprecedented time and situation,” NAHL commissioner Mark Frankenfeld said in a statement issued by the league. “First and foremost, we want to be sure we are doing what is best for the hockey community: players, teams, fans, and officials. In the past 24 hours, it became clear that we needed to follow a path that was consistent with what has transpired in the hockey world, particularly with our partners at USA Hockey, the NCAA, the NHL and the USHL.

“We will continue to monitor the situation daily with everyone involved and we understand that given the current landscape, things could change at any moment. Our number one goal is to resume play as soon as possible, but only when it is safe for all of the parties involved. The NAHL Board of Governors will reconvene on a conference call on Friday to discuss further action.”