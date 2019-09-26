NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes return to ice

The Odessa Jackalopes are back on the ice this weekend when they travel to face the New Mexico Ice Wolves in a two-game series, today and Saturday, at the Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque,N.M.

Tonight’s game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., with Saturday’s contest scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The Jackalopes went 1-0-1 at the North American Hockey League’s annual showcase last week, losing in the overtime against the Maine Nordiques before shutting out the Northeast Generals, 1-0.

The Ice Wolves (0-6) are the newest addition to the NAHL and have a young team, with 17 rookies on the roster.