  • September 26, 2019

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes return to ice - Odessa American: Jackalopes

e-Edition Subscribe

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes return to ice

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, September 26, 2019 6:58 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes return to ice OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa Jackalopes are back on the ice this weekend when they travel to face the New Mexico Ice Wolves in a two-game series, today and Saturday, at the Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque,N.M.

Tonight’s game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., with Saturday’s contest scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The Jackalopes went 1-0-1 at the North American Hockey League’s annual showcase last week, losing in the overtime against the Maine Nordiques before shutting out the Northeast Generals, 1-0.

The Ice Wolves (0-6) are the newest addition to the NAHL and have a young team, with 17 rookies on the roster.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Thursday, September 26, 2019 6:58 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
90°
Humidity: 32%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 90°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 70°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 95°/Low 70°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 91°/Low 72°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]