  • November 21, 2019

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes visit Bulls for two games - Odessa American: Jackalopes

e-Edition Subscribe

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes visit Bulls for two games

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, November 21, 2019 9:23 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes visit Bulls for two games OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

AMARILLO The Odessa Jackalopes hit the road for a two-game North American Hockey League series against the Amarillo Bulls, starting at 7:05 tonight at Cal Farley Coliseum. The second game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Amarillo (13-4-1-2) comes in second in the South Division with 29 points, four back of division leader Lone Star. The Bulls have five regulation wins in their last seven outings and seven in their last 10.

Odessa (7-11-1-1) is sixth in the division with 16 points. The Jackalopes have lost two in a row and seven of their last 10.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Thursday, November 21, 2019 9:23 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
46°
Humidity: 90%
Winds: NNE at 17mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 77°/Low 40°
Clearing skies late. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 54°/Low 39°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 68°/Low 40°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]