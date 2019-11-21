NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes visit Bulls for two games

AMARILLO The Odessa Jackalopes hit the road for a two-game North American Hockey League series against the Amarillo Bulls, starting at 7:05 tonight at Cal Farley Coliseum. The second game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Amarillo (13-4-1-2) comes in second in the South Division with 29 points, four back of division leader Lone Star. The Bulls have five regulation wins in their last seven outings and seven in their last 10.

Odessa (7-11-1-1) is sixth in the division with 16 points. The Jackalopes have lost two in a row and seven of their last 10.