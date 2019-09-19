NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes notch first victory of season

BLAINE, Minn. Jan Blasko scored a first-period goal and Zach Stern stopped all 32 shots he faced to lead the Odessa Jackalopes to a 1-0 victory against the Northeast Generals at the North American Hockey League Showcase Thursday at the Schwan Super Rink.

It was Stern’s first NAHL start and his effort helped the Jackalopes (1-0-1-0) even their record after an overtime loss Wednesday to the Maine Nordiques.

Conner Lindsoe and Tyler Stewart earned the assists on Blasko’s game-winner, which came 12:29 into the first period.

Odessa completes its stay at the event with a game against the National Team Development Program team at 8 p.m. Saturday.