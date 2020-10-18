  • October 18, 2020

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS: UTPB women earn wins at ASU Invite

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS: UTPB women earn wins at ASU Invite

ASU Invite

Friday-Saturday at Angelo State University

UTPB results

Friday's results

Singles

Taylor Leslie, DBU, def. Lisa Guitton, UTPB, 6-7, 6-0, 10-8.

Ena Ovcina, ASU, def. Lisa Guitton, UTPB, 6-1, 6-2.

Maria Delgadillo, ASU, def. Maria Briones, UTPB, 6-2, 6-4.

Maya Donkor, TAMUK, def. Maria Briones, UTPB, 6-1, 6-1.

Noemi Sante, TAMUK, def. Kystal Smith, UTPB, 7-6, 2-6, 10-6.

Tanvikkaa Saravanan, UTT, def. Krystal Smith, UTPB, 6-1, 6-1.

Milou Ter Morsche, TAMUK, def. Sofia Rishmagui, UTPB, 6-4, 6-4.

Anna Claire Gerletti, UTT, def. Sofia Rishmagui, UTPB, 7-6, 6-0.

Julianne Garcia, CU, def. Monika Cantu, UTPB, 6-3, 6-4.

Leslie Omeire, DBU, def. Monika Cantu, UTPB, 6-3, 6-0.

Anna Schneemann, ASU, def. Mariah Briones, UTPB, 6-3, 6-3.

Marijana Jovanovic, UTT, def. Mariah Briones, UTPB, 6-1, 6-1.

Chloe Dix, UTT, def. Brianna Garcia, UTPB, 6-2, 6-0.

Devon Austin-Canning, DBU, def. Brianna Garcia UTPB 6-1, 6-1.

Olga Guillamon, UTPB, def. Lia Woods, CU, 6-3, 4-5, 10-8.

Nicole Gonzalez, WNMU, def. Olga Guillamon, UTPB, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

Guitton-Rishmagui, UTPB, def. Gonzalez-Terrazas, WNMU, 8-5.

Garcia- Woods, CU, def. Guillamon-Garcia, UTPB, 8-0.

Omeire-Castleberry, DBU, def. Guillamon-Garcia, UTPB, 8-0.

Delgadillo-Schneemann, ASU, def. Briones-Briones, UTPB, 8-2.

Briones-Briones, UTPB, def. Austin-Canning-Carpenter, DBU, 8-5.

Guler-Ovcina, ASU, def. Smith-Cantu, UTPB, 8-0.

Daughtry-Leslie, DBU, def. Smith-Cantu, UTPB, 8-1.

Saturday's results

Singles

Julia Tozzi, WNMU, def. Lisa Guitton, UTPB, 6-0, 6-4.

Zoe Gubbels, ASU, def. Maria Briones, UTPB, 6-4, 6-1.

Virginie Becht, ASU, def. Kyrstal Smith, UTPB, 6-3, 6-1.

Eva Riekenbrauck, UTT, def. Kyrstal Smith, UTPB, 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.

Pilar Jaurena, CU, def. Sofia Rischmagui, UTPB, 6-3, 6-4.

Monika Cantu, UTPB, def. Julia Terrazas, WNMU, 6-1, 6-1.

Sarah Castleberry, DBU, def. Briana Garcia, UTPB, 6-2, 6-1.

Sarah Castleberry, DBU, def. Olga Guillamon, UTPB, 6-1, 6-3.

Devon Austin-Canning, DBU, def. Olga Guillamon, UTPB, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Gerletti-Ibrasheva, UTT, def. Briones-Briones, UTPB, 8-5.

Guitton-Rishmagui, UTPB, def. Morse-Baeman, TAMUK, 8-7 (5).

Omeire-Castleberry, DBU, def. Guitton-Rishmagui, UTPB, 8-6.

Gonzalez-Terrazas, WNMU, def. Guillamon-Garcia, UTPB, 8-3.

Posted: Sunday, October 18, 2020 2:34 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

SAN ANGELO The UTPB women's tennis team celebrated a handful of victories over the weekend at the ASU Invite to wrap up an abbreviated fall schedule.

Monika Cantu picked up her first singles victory of the year in straight sets on Saturday. Cantu won 6-1, 6-1 over Julia Terrazas of Western New Mexico. The Falcons had a good doubles day, with a pair of teams reaching the finals of their flights. Lisa Guitton and Sofia Rishmagui fell in a tightly contested match 8-6. Mariah and Maria Briones reached the their flights finals and fell 8-5.

On Friday, freshman Olga Guillamon grabbed the first win of her collegiate career, a three-set victory over Lia Woods of Cameron. The win was the only singles win on the day, but it wasn't without some close calls. Guitton nearly upset the Dallas Baptist No. 1 player Taylor Leslie, falling in a close third set. The team grabbed a pair of doubles wins with Guitton and Rishmagui teamming up on one, and the Briones sisters on the other.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Sunday, October 18, 2020 2:34 pm.

