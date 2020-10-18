COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS: UTPB women earn wins at ASU Invite

SAN ANGELO The UTPB women's tennis team celebrated a handful of victories over the weekend at the ASU Invite to wrap up an abbreviated fall schedule.

Monika Cantu picked up her first singles victory of the year in straight sets on Saturday. Cantu won 6-1, 6-1 over Julia Terrazas of Western New Mexico. The Falcons had a good doubles day, with a pair of teams reaching the finals of their flights. Lisa Guitton and Sofia Rishmagui fell in a tightly contested match 8-6. Mariah and Maria Briones reached the their flights finals and fell 8-5.

On Friday, freshman Olga Guillamon grabbed the first win of her collegiate career, a three-set victory over Lia Woods of Cameron. The win was the only singles win on the day, but it wasn't without some close calls. Guitton nearly upset the Dallas Baptist No. 1 player Taylor Leslie, falling in a close third set. The team grabbed a pair of doubles wins with Guitton and Rishmagui teamming up on one, and the Briones sisters on the other.