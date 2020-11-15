COLLEGE SWIMMING: UTPB has productive weekend at meet

EDMOND, OKLA. The UTPB men’s swim team enjoyed a productive weekend at Oklahoma Christian’s Eagle Invitational with seven swimmers posting season-best times.

Freshman Trevor Heath posted a career-best in the 50-yard freestyle Friday and anchored a pair of relays to high finishes. Heath finished third in the 50 freestyle in 20.95 seconds, just 0.27 seconds off the lead. He joined teammates Ian Ogrodnik, George Black, and Nikita Naumov to finish second in the 400 medley relay, then helped the 200 freestyle relay place third with Naumov, Ogrodnik and Caleb Doehring.

On the women's side, Deena White finished fifth in the 200 IM in 2:15.46. Ana Hernandez was sixth in the 500 freestyle in 5:38.08. The team of Jazzy Tscherne, Ava Reaume, Alice Eifert and White was fifth in the 400 medley relay.

On Saturday, Heath swam the best time of his life (1:44.98) to finish fourth in the 200 freestyle. Naumov was third in the 100 butterfly at 50.08.

Matthew Newman, George Black, Evan Segrist and Jorge Guerra finished third through sixth in the 400 individual medley, with all posting season-best times. Ana Hernandez was fourth in the women's 400 IM with a season-best 4:58.88.